David’s Bridal Announces Monthly National Wedding Dress Contest





Each month, starting in March, the retailer will gift one lucky bride the wedding dress of her dreams valued at $1,000. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — David’s Bridethe leading national authority on weddings and special occasions, today launched its national wedding dress competition, 1st of March, in which he will be giving away a FREE wedding dress every month for the rest of the year. With new chances to win every month, it’s the sweep every bride needs to know about and encourage her best friends to enter too. To sweeten the deal, customers can enter multiple times and even enter friends and family to increase their chances of winning their dream wedding dress.

With the largest network of brides and couples, the retailer is constantly listening to the needs and concerns of its customers. Indeed, according to the month of February pearl report, which tracks the sentiments and data of real couples planning their wedding, only 36% of brides feel financially confident. Amid economic inflation and financial uncertainty, many couples are stressed about wedding-related expenses. Offering a FREE wedding dress paired with its robust planning toolkit provided by their latest innovation, pearla comprehensive planning app plus gowns and gowns for all events, David’s Bridal is the go-to destination to ease that stress and make wedding planning easier. The retailer proudly offers the widest collection of dresses for all the magical moments in life. wedding dresses For back home And prom dresses, graduation watches, a romantic date or simply for those who want to make the world their podium. As many retailers face challenges amid pent-up demand and continued supply chain disruptions, David’s Bridal has remained true to its vast assortment of inventory available with more than 300,000 dresses in the United States. United and ready to ship. With hundreds of styles ranging from sizes 0-30 W, the retailer guarantees a dress on the date of the customer’s event. This monthly raffle to win a dream wedding look is just another way David winks at his clients and walks them through every step of the planning process. Customers can participate in online draws at davidsbridal.com from now on, 1st of March. Winners will be notified monthly and can celebrate by redeeming their dream wedding dress at the store at their local David’s Bridal where they will have a one-on-one appointment with an expert stylist who will help them find THE. About David’s Bride

With 70 years of experience dressing clients for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have their dream outfit, regardless of their style preference. , shape, size or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all of life’s magical moments, INNOVATING to always serve her, CUSTOMIZING everything so that everything is done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS – so that she never has to worry about nothing. Our mission is to help everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best and most authentic version of themselves on their wedding day or for any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to helping every client, with the help of online planning tools and resources powered by Pearl of David, Plan register, rustic chic weddingabnormality, and married forever, savvy stylists and expert retouching craftsmen who will guide them through the buying process. With over 300 stores located across the United States, Canadain the United Kingdom and in the franchises of Mexico, we offer one-stop-shop convenience for every magical event in her life, including Weddings, Quinceaera, Graduations, Prom, First Communions, or just making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David’s bride, visit www.DavidsBridal.comdownload it Planning appand connect on social networks via instagram, Youtube, pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, ICT TacAnd LinkedIn. Media Contact:

