Fashion
Baltimore designer behind Dawn Moores unveiling dress just wants women to feel good Baltimore Sun
Little did Jody Davis know she would one day dress Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore for the inauguration. She didn’t even expect to become a fashion designer.
Davis, 60, originally planned to be a veterinarian. But the summer after graduating from Western High School in North Baltimore, she began to play with sewing. She bought a yellow linen tablecloth from Goodwill Industries and turned it into a top and skirt, which drew compliments from family, friends and even strangers.
People started asking me to do what I had for them or design pieces for them, Davis said. But it took me seven years to realize that what I thought of as a hobby was actually my gift from God.
Davis, who grew up in Baltimore, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. From there, she moved to Washington, DC, and spent seven years working at retailer Neiman Marcus.
My boss at the time, she said, either you’re going to quit or I’m going to fire you because you’re too talented to work in the sales floor when your clothes should be there on the sales floor , Davis said. It was the push I needed to get started and give me the courage to go out there on my own and start designing full time.
In 2010, Davis opened Jody Davis Designs downtown at 110 W. Saratoga St., where she has been ever since.
Davis said dresses represent 80% of her collection. And there are outfits that no customer can get, the ones that Davis wears herself. She said that for the past 15 years, she’s only worn her own designs, but she has exclusives, so she never accidentally matches up with a client.
Davis said her clothes are statement pieces that all come with a bit of stretch so the clothes fit the body elegantly and classily. Her clothes range from $195 to $2,600. And, she says, her dresses allow a woman to have a presence when she walks into a room, without saying a word.
That was certainly the focus of the swearing-in ceremony Davis cultivated for Moore. On Jan. 18, Moore wore a semi-fitted white ponte jersey dress that fell below the knees with a high neck and long sleeves, with gathers at the waist. She had on a matching light cashmere cape. Davis said the Moores dress will be available for purchase in an upcoming collection expansion.
Davis said when she delivered the dress to Moore for a final fitting, the first lady’s eyes lit up.
Moore did not return a request for comment.
Lana Rae was Moores Wardrobe Stylist for Inauguration Day. She paired the Moores dress and cape with a vintage Cartier brooch and earrings from Smyth Jewelers, Sam Edelman boots and satin gloves. Rae said she was inspired for Moore’s monochrome look by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Davis obtained the outfit materials in New York. She said she would have preferred to go to Paris or Italy, but Moore would not consider her nominations look until her husband had secured his victory in November, so time was limited.
Davis was able to see his vision come to life in real time, watching of the crowd as Moore walked down the steps in Annapolis. She said designing a dress worn at the historic swearing-in of Maryland’s first black governor was an out-of-body experience.
I don’t know if it really registered, even to this day, Davis said.
Davis also designed the dress and coat for Moore’s daughter Mia, who appeared at the grand opening in a princess-style blue dress with a matching coat and knit pom-pom hat. Davis said when Mia got adjusted, she went straight to the mirror to spin and dance in her new outfit.
Even Oprah Winfrey, who was the surprise keynote speaker at the grand opening, praised Davis’ designs. In a video recorded by Rae and posted to Davis’ social media, Oprah said she was going to find Jody Davis and wanted a fancier version of the Mias dress for herself.
I absolutely loved the way Dawn Moore, our first lady, looks because she’s sophisticated, she’s elegant, Winfrey said. This is also the case now. You know, it’s also so current. I mean, you can’t even define what it is, I’ve never seen this look before. And she wears it, it is not she who wears it.
Davis said it was damn awesome to be recognized by Winfrey, the Midas touch each other. She said she was working to send an article to Oprah.
Kevin Scott, husband of Davis, also works in fashion. He owns Benedetto Mercerie at 324 Park Ave., a men’s clothing store near his wife’s boutique. The couple met when they were 17.
Davis said that as a black woman entering the fashion industry, she had to navigate the world on her own.
It was almost invisible to be in that space, Davis said. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been so rewarding to use my gifts and talents to dress women and make them feel good, make them feel special.
