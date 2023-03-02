DIY Purim costumes for children with reduced mobility





If the funniest holiday on the Jewish calendar is Purim, the main reason is that almost everyone, especially children, dresses up in costumes. But the seemingly simple transition to princess, ninja or firefighter isn’t so simple for kids with physical limitations. Ahead of this year’s Purim holiday, March 6, we were thrilled to learn of a partnership between an Israeli nonprofit Beit Issie Shapiro and industrial design students from Holon Institute of Technology which allows children with reduced mobility to fulfill their Purim costume dreams as well. Not just in Israel, but all over the world. The first DIY series of its kind costume video tutorials for adaptive costumes gives parents step-by-step instructions on how to create a costume that incorporates their child’s mobility device into the dress-up magic. Get instructions for this adaptive airplane pilot costume, and three more, at Beit Issie Shapiro. Photo by Shy Brameli/Createit Studio The initiative kicks off with four adaptive costume tutorials specifically designed for children using a stroller, walker, wheelchair or motorized wheelchair. Each 3-minute tutorial includes visual and written instructions plus a customizable open-design template to download and print at home. The joint Dream Costume initiative actually started eight years ago by pairing industrial design students from HIT with a child who uses a mobility aid. The aim was to enable children with disabilities to stand out from their peers in a positive way, building their confidence and pride in their mobility device. We realized the incredible demand for this initiative and wanted to make sure that every child, in Israel and around the world, could feel like a star in their costumes, says Adi Shpigel, director of social impact projects at HIT. We’ve created this series of tutorials to bring inclusive design expertise and know-how into everyone’s home in an accessible and affordable way with easy-to-follow instructions to meet needs and ensure that all children can enjoy the holidays. Open design patterns, adds Shpigel, allow families to benefit and connect through the creative process. The Dream Costume project aligns well with Beit Issie Shapiros mission to create an inclusive society across the world with equal opportunities for people with disabilities, said Beit Issie Shapiro Executive Director Ahmir Lerner. We are proud to partner with the Holon Institute of Technology for this important project that helps foster inclusion in the community. By sharing the know-how to create adaptive costumes and, for the first time, making it accessible to families around the world, we hope to create a real impact in our society and bring the joy of Purim to people with disabilities, says Lerner. For more information on making inclusive Purim costumes designed by Beit Issie Shapiro and HIT, click here.

