Contemporary Heat Box Review: What’s Inside The Luxury Fashion 390 Mystery Box





Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Launched in 2019 with its first luxury fashion offering, Heat is the viral company whose sold-out mystery boxes have become highly coveted by fashion lovers. Heat has collaborated with over 80 brands to curate the boxes, which include the contemporary box, contemporary box plus, streetwear box, streetwear box plus, and homeware box. With prices starting at 299 for the streetwear box and rising to 650 for the contemporary plus box, these obviously won't suit everyone, but they guarantee far more value than what you pay for them. A major question that came to mind when I first saw a mystery box for almost 400 people was: what if you don't like what's inside? However, with the new style profile, you can organize a box according to your size and your favorite colors, cuts and brands. I got my hands on a contemporary box, which is the last straw (released February 28). I only sent my measurements (tops, bottoms, shoes) for this, so it's not representative of a box that would match a style profile. While I was trying out the men's clothing offering, you can also opt for a women's version at checkout. Contemporary men's box Heat: From 390, Heat.io What was inside the contemporary Heat box? This simple gray scarf is made from 50% cashmere and 50% wool, which means it feels nice and soft to the touch, while the color makes it a versatile and wearable piece. Although I would have potentially opted for a more adventurous color, the gray colorway means the scarf pairs really well with the other two pieces included in the mystery box. Our Legacy Butterfly Vest The details of this vest are really well thought out. While not typically my style as it leans slightly towards a sporty or streetwear vibe, this piece is another versatile option. The fact that it's black means it can pair well with almost any colorway and can make a great layering piece in winter or can be worn on its own with a thin sweater as spring approaches. Our Legacy popover crew neck sweater, swamp green: 340, Ourheritage.com Our Legacy Popover Crewneck Sweater This piece, made of a blend of polyamide, alpaca and merino wool, immediately won me over. Since I hadn't provided any style profile shape, that's just my taste. The color is just unusual enough to stand out and be a bit of a statement alongside the relatively plain colors of the other two pieces, without being too garish. The Verdict: The Contemporary Heat Mens Box I already loved the Swedish brand Our Legacy and I think the other brands on offer (Acne Studios, Re/Done, JW Anderson and many others) make the Heat boxes a really exciting way to buy designer clothes for much less than they would be at full price. The value of the contents of the box sent to me at current prices (which includes sales) would be 788, almost double the value of the price of the box itself. There is an option for the contemporary Heat plus box, which costs 650 and has a guaranteed value of between 1000 and 1400. For more men's inspiration, head over to our men's fashion section

