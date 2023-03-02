Alo Yoga launches digital fashion collection in the sandbox





A look from the Alo Yoga digital fashion collection. Hello Yoga Now a lifestyle and activewear brand based in Los Angeles Hello Yoga launches a collection of digital clothing. Launching initially in The Sandbox, the unisex line will later roll out for use by avatars in over a thousand 3D, AR, and VR metaverses and social media networks, including partnerships with Zepeto, Roblox, Decentraland, ReadyPlayerMe, RecRoom, VRChat, TikTok and Snapchat. The project presents another step towards the reality of digital wearable interoperability across the metaverse. It features IRL bestsellers like the Alo Accolade Hoodie, Accolade Track Pants, and Canvas Bucket Hat. The launch was created in collaboration with Interactive Sawhorsewho also helped create Alo Yogas Sanctuary on the Roblox gaming platform last year. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> We wore more leggings in the metaverse last year than in real life, and we want to continue to solidify our presence in the digital realm, meaning both our investment in our community and in the digital worlds, as digital identity and expression are becoming more and more important, Alo Yoga’s global marketing manager, Angelic Vendette, said in a statement. A look from the Alo Yoga digital fashion collection. Hello Yoga Currently, the technology on every platform is different, but to give a taste of the future of digital clothing, we’ve collaborated with Alo to create an outfit that can truly be worn across many platforms, added Nic Hill, Head of Interactivity at Sawhorse. Alo Yoga entered the Web3 space earlier this month, releasing NFTs to owners of its Aspen Ski collection and also launched a virtual store in partnership with Obsess and Meta. It launched a cryptocurrency facility upon departure in June and also offers employees the option of being paid in cryptocurrency. Web3 is quickly becoming the future of fashion and wellness, and Alo is eager to meet our community where they are in their daily lives, says Danny Harris, co-founder and co-CEO of Alo Yoga. The Alo Yoga digital wearable collection will be available for redemption starting today from March 1 through March 31 with month-long activations culminating in virtual yoga, breathwork and meditation classes at Metaverse Fashion Week from March 27-29 at Decentraland. MORE FORBESMetaverse Fashion Week 2.0 range unveiled with world premiere from AdidasMORE FORBESSnap deploys this Tiffany-approved AR technology and launches a public exhibition with Vogue for LFWMORE FORBESHow Metaverse Fashion Week 2 Ups Its Game: Interoperable Wearables, Cross Metaverse Teleport, Avatar Supermodel

