A queer photographic history of the male physique





Published in 1957, the Wolfenden Report marked the partial decriminalization of gay sexual activity in Britain, prompting gay liberation and the fight for social equality. Despite this historic moment in queer history, any depiction of male nudity suggesting homosexuality remained subject to the Obscene Publications Act 1857, which made the manufacture or distribution of such images a criminal offence. As a result, queer visual culture in the UK remained underground in the post-war period, until the Sexual Offenses Act of 1967. Photographers and publishers resorted to covert forms of production and circulation of images to circumvent the law, and a fascinating tension between invisibility and visibility fueled the overt visuals of gay men’s bodies that emerged. Top: John S Barrington, John Hamill, circa 1966. Courtesy of The Rupert Smith Collection. Above: Basil Clavering (Royale, Hussar, Dolphin), Storyette mail-order print, late 1950s. Courtesy of The Rupert Smith Collection Queer photography of male bodies was distributed in cities across the UK, but this type of image-making was particularly prevalent in the capital, and it is this work that is the subject of a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London. Bringing together more than 100 works, A Hard Man is Good to Find! traces over 60 years of queer photography of the male physique, bringing together photographs produced for commercial, creative and personal purposes. Catalogs, print orders, personal albums, magazines and publications are also included, to show how these photographs were disseminated, exchanged and shared. Martin Spenceley, 1980s. Courtesy of Michael Carnes Collection Martin Spenceley, 1980s. Courtesy of Michael Carnes Collection Curated by Alistair O’Neill, professor of fashion history and theory at Central Saint Martins, it focuses on the geography of underground culture that emerged post-war. “The show is structured through areas of London known to appeal to queer communities and associated image-making practices,” he explains. “It could be outdoor venues where men could see and be seen, like Highgate Men’s Pond or the Serpentine Lido, but it also includes areas that offered furnished rooms for rent that were popular with single gay men, like Pimlico or Notting Hill. .” Basil Clavering (Royale), Storyette EX FJSS print, 1950s Basil Clavering (Royal), Storyette print, 1950s. Courtesy of The Rupert Smith Collection Interesting adjacencies are revealed, such as the fact that artist Patrick Procktor had a studio in Marylebone on the same street as physical photographer Bill Green (who operated under the name Vince). Many works from the exhibition are on display at the gallery for the first time, including a set of archetypes, The Londoners, documented in the late 1960s by Anthony C Burls (who operated as Cain of London) and the street portraits of Martin Spenceley, photographed in Euston in the 1980s. Bill Green (Vince), Monotosh Roy, circa 1950s. Courtesy of The Rupert Smith Collection It also highlights fascinating historical artifacts such as an original 1950s pose pouch, which has its origins in the US Athletic Model Guild established by Bob Mizer in 1945, but has been widely used by gay physique photographers for show the male body as much as possible. By bringing the show to life, O’Neill hopes to demonstrate how this fascinating pocket of queer history has influenced visual culture more broadly. “The movement certainly informed the body consciousness of queer visual culture,” he says, “but I would argue that its history intertwined with the emergence of men’s fashion in the 1950s and 1960s played an important role in positions contemporary queer style, both naked and clothed. A tough man is good to find! is at the Photographers’ Gallery from March 3 to June 11; thephotographersgallery.org.uk

