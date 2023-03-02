Dior returns to the 1950s with the opening of Paris Fashion Week | Dior





The 1950s were a lot cooler than you might think. That was the message as Paris fashion week opened with a Dior show that overturned that decades-old retrograde image. Instead of pastel sweaters and milkshakes, it was the aesthetic of Juliette Grco and the cafe society of Pariss Left Bank (left bank) strong black coffee, and matching little black dresses. The designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri, set out to reclaim the 1950s for France as they were monopolized from popular memory by the United States, she said backstage at the show. I realized that, like many foreigners, much of my image of France was formed by Paris as seen through an American lens, she said, referring to romantic images of the photographer Richard Avedon, as well as Hollywood films. 50s cuts with modern and fluid fabrics. Photography: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images In search of French women’s history of the 1950s, Chiuri chose as muses for the season Catherine Dior, Grco and dith Piaf, who lived very different lives, but who shared a sense of rebellion and who liked to wear black. . Catherine Dior, sister of the houses’ founder, Christian, was a member of the French resistance, which collected information on the movements of German troops and warships under the code name Caro. Arrested by the Gestapo, she was sent to the Ravensbrck concentration camp before escaping in 1945, then being decorated with the French Legion of Honor. Her emaciated form and traumatized personality were a key catalyst for her brother, whose post-war New Look figure was partly an attempt to bring hope and optimism to women like her sister, who had suffered during the war. The show opens with a model wearing a lovely unbuttoned white shirt, with a simple straight black skirt, a nod to the free spirit of Grco, a Dior client in the 1950s. feminine dangled from an opera-gloved hand. Piaf, whose many accomplishments included breaking up the United States a decade before the Beatles while singing in France, was also here in spirit, in a black beret and in a I regret nothing Slogan tee, worn with kohl eyeliner ties and mismatched earrings. The collection was a moody, darkly chic vision of the 50s, in which the storm clouds of the next decade can be seen gathering on the horizon. skip newsletter promotion Sign up for fashion statement Style, with substance: what’s really in style this week, a roundup of the best fashion journalism and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion The Dior silhouettes of the 1950s parade. Photography: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images The silhouette had the poised lines and slender finesse that Dior came to embody in the second half of the 1950s, when the initial exuberance of the flared-skirted New Look gave way to more graphic lines. The simplicity of the New York dress, a two-piece set consisting of a black square jacket and a straight skirt designed by Yves Saint Laurent, who was Christian Dior’s assistant and who took over the house after Dior’s death in 1957, found an echo in the simplicity of ink skirts and jackets. A crucial difference in attitude has been achieved by using modern fabrics, rather than recreating from the archives: where 1950s garments were stiff, 2023 versions carry their high volume with lightness. The way I can make clothes now is less like sculpture, Chiuri said. It’s less precise, less perfect. I like it better, it has more warmth.

