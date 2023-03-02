Dior’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection bets on elegant dressing with a touch of rebellion





Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuris’ seasonal collections for Dior are often inspired by powerful women in history. Last September, its range paid homage to Catherine de Medici, who was Queen of France from 1547 to 1559, and the previous season the designers’ creations were inspired by Carmen Amaya, the first Spanish flamenco dancer to wear clothes for men in the 1950s. For the Chiuris Dior Fall-Winter 2023 show, the designer once again paid tribute to historical figures by drawing inspiration from several French muses close to home: Catherine Dior, Dith Piaf and Juliette Grco. These three women share a spirit of independence that has guided their choices. Singular protagonists, each of them knew, by their way of life, to reverse the female stereotypes which were part of the state of mind of the post-war period, we read in the notes of the program. Catherine Dior, as her surname suggests, was Christian Dior’s sister. The youngest of five, she was a French resistance fighter in World War II and later became a renowned florist in Paris. As for Piaf and Grco, they were both highly regarded and influential French singers throughout the 1940s and 1950s. When you take a look at the French labels’ new collection, the floral details that adorn the iconic bag Lady Dior named after Princess Diana and appearing on dresses and bralette tops are obvious homages to Catherine’s career as a florist. (+) Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (+) Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images (+) As for the lesser nods to the Piaf and Grcos-style nose, you’ll want to note that Piaf had a personal inclination for wearing little black dresses early in her career. So Chiuris’ fall range has provided a slew of silhouettes in this shade to choose from, whether it’s a simple little number worn over underwear or a strapless midi dress that has closed the show. Meanwhile, the models’ moody makeup paid homage to The iconic Grcos smoky eye look. Like Piaf, she also preferred to dress in black and often wore men’s suits as she felt the dresses were too unbearable for French winters. You’ll see that Chiuri designed menswear-inspired pants and shirts for good measure here. With the same vintage-inspired theme in mind, Chiuri indicated that she wanted to create a reinterpretation of 1950s fashion, elements of which appeared in runway looks. There was a variety of fit and flare dresses, pencil skirts with work blouses and cinched waist pieces. The designer also included cropped, stylish sweaters with floral bodycon skirts and cozy cardigans that spoke to the style trends of those decades. Meanwhile, shoe options ran the gamut, from Mary Jane heels to embroidered pumps. Each outfit embodies the typical Dior woman, one whose dress sense is rooted in elegance and ease. (+) Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images (+) Estrop/Getty Images (+) Estrop/Getty Images As precious as many ensembles may have felt, Chiuri also made sure they had an edge, a sign that the Dior woman is a multi-faceted person. Classic wool coats were paired with lace-up knee-length combat boots, while several models wore ties with button-up shirts tucked into poodle skirts, flipping the script for ties as a stereotypically masculine hero piece . This Dior collection is the very signature of counter-current femininity. Rebel. Both strong and fragile, the show said. Browsing through Fall Winter 2023 outfits, your eyes might also be drawn to the elaborate decor. If you’ve followed Chiuris’ past shows, you know that she typically uses sets to complement and deepen the narrative of her collections. For the fall/winter showcase, she worked with Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos to create the installations, titled Valkyrie Miss Dior, for the show. In Norse mythology, Valkyries are deities who serve the god Odin and are often depicted as powerful, courageous, and combative women. For Vasconcelos, who is interested in the personal and collective stories of women whose lives are exemplary, Catherine Dior is [once such example of] a Valkyrie read the press release. Take a closer look at the impactful designs from Chiuris Fall/Winter 2023 ahead, as TZR has rounded up several of our favorite looks from the show. Dior Dior (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/fashion/dior-fall-winter-2023-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos