Fashion
Gigi Hadid looks sensational in a long figure-hugging dress in Soho
Gigi Hadid looked absolutely darling in a long, form-fitting dress in New York’s Soho on Tuesday afternoon.
The model, 27, went around promoting the new season of Next in Fashion with her friend Tan France.
On this occasion, the stunner – who killed earlier in the day in white tights and a white blazer – went glamorous in a burnt orange, brown, gold, green and blue dress that looked like a flame coming out of the ‘water.
Khai’s two-year-old mother had her long blonde hair pulled back into a sassy ponytail with wispy tendrils framing her face.
She completed the look with a pair of chocolate brown square toe boots. Bright red lipstick made her makeup pop against the vibrant dress. Gold hoops adorned his ears.
Like a flame: Gigi Hadid, 27, stunned in a long, form-fitting, ombre dress in New York on Tuesday
Sassy model: The former Victoria’s Secret model wore her long blonde hair in a high ponytail
Also on Tuesday, model Yolanda Hadid’s daughter revealed her partnership with Maybelline in gorgeous photos she posted on Instagram.
“Celebrated NIF last night at McQueen and a few favourites, NEW (Major) Falsies Surreal Mascara, Fit Me Foundation and an oldie but a goodie – Color Blur in Orange Ya Glad,” she captioned the Pictures.
In the snaps, she wore a white Alexander McQueen dress with what looked like a close-up of an eye or a flower down the center. The outfit had a cinched waist and a T-shirt neckline for a unique look.
Her makeup gave her a glow with rosy cheeks and her signature bright red lips.
The former Victoria’s Secret model took part in a whirlwind promotional tour for Next in Fashion.
On Monday alone, the model pulled off six different distinct looks for stops on the Today Show, Good Morning America
Next In Fashion, debuted on Netflix in 2020 and saw an array of designers compete for a cash prize of $250,000 and the chance to launch their collection with Net-a-Porter.
The show was canceled after just one season with hosts Alexa Chung and Tan France. It was later revived with Gigi replacing Chung to host alongside France.
Red lips: Red lipstick provided the perfect contrast to her warm-hued makeup
All smiles: The Next in Fashion host tours the promotion of the new season of the Netflix contest
Recently, Gigi talked about landing the gig, insisting on She that getting the job of host was not a walk in the park.
“Netflix wasn’t easy on me. They really auditioned me,” the cover girl said.
But she was okay with it. “I respected that and it felt good when I got the job,” Gigi shared.
“I felt like I deserved it in their eyes, and that gave me the confidence to go for it. You feel impostor syndrome and you’re like, “Okay, are they just giving me this show because I have a lot of followers?”
Slinky and sexy: Gigi’s maxi dress had a retro vibe in both color and fabric
Going out: She revealed that Netflix gave her a series of auditions for Next in Fashion
“The fact that they really questioned my intentions to be on the show helped me jump in headfirst.”
She continued, “If they think I can do it, that gives me more confidence than I might have had otherwise.”
The bombshell went on to say, “People say I’m funny. I don’t know, but I think the more time I’m given, the crazier I’m able to be.
Her co-star Tan France has made a name for herself in the entertainment world after starring in another hit Netflix show Queer Eye.
Partnership: Gigi also announced her partnership with cosmetics company Maybelline in the post
Celebration: The model celebrated NIF on Monday in a stunning Alexander McQueen dress
Accessorize: the model completed the look with silver geometric earrings
