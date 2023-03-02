Ganni, Patagonia and Reformation join pilot to decarbonize fashion





To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter,Click here. California-based startup Rubi Labs has raised $8.7 million in additional seed funding, bringing its vision of carbon-negative viscose one step closer. After the latest round led by Talis Capital, Patagonias Tin Shed Ventures and H&M Group, its total funding stands at $13.5 million. The funding will fuel the next phase of commercialization: testing how the material fits into existing supply chains, creating end-to-end product prototypes and selling them through limited capsule collections before going live. ladder. In addition to strategic partners H&M and Patagonia, this next phase will include concurrent pilots with Ganni, Reformation and Urbn-owned rental platform Nuuly. This will take about six months in total and is already underway for most brands, which have been chosen to prove the concept at various price points. The first phase consisted of material testing, which validated that our material has the key characteristics that brands are looking for in terms of performance and quality, and that it matches conventional cellulosic, says CEO and Co-Founder Neeka Mashouf , which launched Rubi Labs one of the groundbreakingBusiness in vogue100 Innovators with her twin sister Leila Mashouf. Rubi Labs describes itself as a symbiotic manufacturing company, using biochemical processes to turn carbon dioxide from manufacturing facility waste streams into cellulose, which it uses to make lyocell yarn for textiles, reducing the need other waste or deforestation. It’s not the only startup trying to make textiles from greenhouse gases: California-based Newlight Technologies and San Francisco-based Mango Materials are exploring similar ideas. On the cellulosic materials side, competitors such as Renewcell and Natural Fiber Welding are swapping traditional wood pulp inputs for recycled garments. Brands backing new materials from the pilot stage may be at financial risk if it doesn’t work out, but the potential gain is worth it, says Kathleen Talbot, director of sustainability and vice president of operations at Reformation. , where viscose currently accounts for about 20 percent. 100 of the brand’s material supply. This is new territory for us to work on pilot projects and really early investments, but we were really excited about it. The carbon capture element aligns with our climate positive and decarbonization trajectories, and viscose is a major issue in our materials sourcing strategy as we do not source synthetics. Much of this is still ambitious, but it would be a great choice for our apparel and event outfits.

