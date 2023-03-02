Inside Halton School reeling from teachers’ dress code

Bomb threats and death threats, as well as despicable voicemails, protests and a police presence.

For students, staff and administrators, this has been the reality at Oakville Trafalgar High School for the past six months.

As the controversy over what a teacher should dress continues to plague the school, officials told The Star on Tuesday that educator Kayla Lemieux is now on home assignment but remains an employee of the Halton District School Board.

The news came a day before trustees were scheduled to quiz Education Director Curtis Ennis at a Wednesday night meeting about the board’s new ‘professionalism policy’ – a policy that is unlikely to appease frustrated parents. the lack of action since September, when photos of a shop teacher wearing oversized prosthetic breasts surfaced on social media.

Teenagers attending the school say they feel unsafe given the frequent bomb threats – when teachers carry out visual checks of classrooms – and also because they said they have been discouraged from talking about the divisive situation.

“I am constantly afraid that we will be attacked,” one student told the Star.

On Tuesday, Ennis told the Star that the board had “always put the safety and well-being of the students first”, and that he and senior staff had been in contact with police about previous protests and threats. in progress.

“If we think students are in danger at any time, schools won’t be open,” the father-of-four said. “I want to reassure everyone that this is something we take very, very seriously.”

The school became the target of online threats and harassment as the controversy made international headlines, sparking debate over the council’s handling of a sensitive situation.

One student said she felt the council’s refusal to implement a dress code for staff had exacerbated the situation and made the school a target.

“We keep getting these emails from school saying, ‘We take this seriously, we’re doing everything we can to keep you safe. … We have the impression that they are not.

The Star contacted Lemieux about her experiences at the school and the fact that she no longer teaches there, but did not hear back. Last week, she told the Star about her comments in a recent article from the New York Post were accurate. In it, she says she does not identify as transgender, but was born intersex and has an undiagnosed medical condition that has resulted in excessive breast tissue growth. Lemieux also denied being the person in Post’s photos taken near the teacher’s house, which show a man without breast implants.

Teens who spoke with the star say they support LGBTQ+ rights and gender expression, but think Lemieux’s clothing is inappropriate.

“It’s inappropriate conduct in the workplace and (it) endangers the lives of students,” said a 12th grade teenager who, along with other students, was granted anonymity for fear repercussions for talking. “A lot of students I’ve spoken to are angry about this. But we feel like we can’t come out and say that, or we’ll be labelled, not only by other students but also by our teachers, as transphobic.

A council spokesperson said via email that ‘the division in this conversation is not created by any school board or school working hard to keep everyone safe while trying to protect the rights of marginalized employees. , but rather by those who judge quickly. and quick to issue physical threats against our students and our community. The spokesperson said the council continued to work with the police.

Pupils say they know when there is a new threat to the school because a coded message can be transmitted through the PA system – one urged educators to check their staplers – or teachers are prompted checking their emails, then suddenly start doing visual scans of classrooms, opening closets, looking around desks, walking down hallways.

“We got really good at compartmentalizing it. We make jokes about it — “Oh, another bomb threat. We’re gonna blow ourselves up,’” one girl said. “But below that is definitely stressful.”

A student is so ‘frightened’ she would appreciate switching to virtual learning until officials find out who is behind the threats.

“I’m really terrified,” she said. “It’s very disturbing because I’m in class and I’m constantly looking out the window and thinking, ‘What if the kid next to me has a gun in his pocket? What if there’s a bomb in my office? I am constantly looking for outlets.

Another teenager said that while daily schooling may seem normal, with discussions about upcoming tests and extracurricular activities, some children have become “desensitized” to threats.

“All of these threats so far have, thankfully, been unfounded. But it’s no exaggeration that something could happen.

Some of the girls said they found Lemieux’s appearance – revealing tight clothes and oversized breasts with erect nipples – to make fun of women’s bodies.

A student who had Lemieux as a substitute teacher said boys are more likely to laugh about it, while girls seem more uncomfortable, adding, “It’s very, very uncomfortable. It just makes me think, ‘What am I doing here?’ »

Another teenager described Lemieux’s attire as “hurtful” and “caricatured of a woman,” which is especially “strange” in “an environment with lots of impressionable young children.”

The Star interviewed students who said they were offended when they heard a school staff member compare Lemieux, a white person, to Rosa Parks, a black woman and American civil rights icon. The subject surfaced during a conversation between some students and staff about the bomb threats and the staff member said it was important to show solidarity with Lemieux.

“(The staff member) said it was a proud and momentous occasion in history and she was proud to be there with the teacher,” one teenager recalled. “She said it was like Rosa Parks… It was such a weird comparison.”

On Tuesday, Ennis told The Star he was unaware of the comments and could not comment on what staffers had said.

“The message we sent to the staff, and the message I would like to send, is that we protect all rights,” he said. “We protect everyone, whether they are racialized or marginalized members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, anyone who is underserved, or anyone who is marginalized in any way…The board’s message is that we remain true to our principles of human rights, equity and inclusion.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce pointed the finger at senior staff, saying they abdicated their responsibilities to students and let the situation spiral out of control.

“The safety of students and staff is what matters most,” he said. “Students shouldn’t have to deal with constant threats and distractions; they should focus on learning while in class. Period. I continue to support parents who insist that the school board put the best interests of these children first.

On Tuesday, some MPs echoed those comments, with Stephen Crawford of Oakville, Natalie Pierre of Burlington and Effie Triantafilopoulos of Oakville North—Burlington issuing a joint statement saying “parents have every right to be frustrated with the lack of leadership displayed by the HDSB.”

The administrators also urged the director to act, given that personnel matters are not in their hands.

“The safety of our students, the safety of our schools, the safety of our staff should be the top priority,” said President Margo Shuttleworth.

Trustee Tanya Rocha, vice chair of the board who also oversees Oakville Trafalgar, said she knows the families are upset and expect the board to act.

She said, however, that there are two groups of parents: First, a small group that opposes a “politics of professionalism because it can have adverse effects on women, on minority groups.” But then there’s another side — a more vocal group — that wants change.

“I look at the graduating class – it’s just been year after year of devastation,” Rocha said. “COVID, COVID, COVID, and now the bomb threats. My heart goes out to every student.

Rocha said that unlike some HDSB staff, she personally did not receive death threats, but “a lot of verbal abuse over the phone. People leave messages that are ugly. I stop listening after 10 seconds because they’re just mean. It’s just vitriol.

However, she added: “I can understand it, because people are angry with us. I can understand their frustration. I’m frustrated.”

