7 styles men should ditch once and for all this season

As adults, we think no one should tell us what to wear and how to live our lives. It’s nice. But we only wish some things could be buried because they might have gone stale or lost the wow effect. Rather than getting stuck on things that no longer serve, there are the latest cool menswear trends that every stylish man should embrace. Nonetheless, there are some things we always wish men would throw off the pavement and never look back on.

I repeat, everyone has the right to wear what they want and to feel comfortable. But sometimes certain fashion choices can make us cringe a bit. While fashion is a personal choice, some fashion choices can be a little polarizing (see how much emphasis I put on the cringe effect?). What one person finds elegant and attractive, another might irritate. For example, some people might find that certain styles, like men’s updos or deep V-neck shirts, appeal to their taste. Others might find certain choices, like oversized pants or ultra-skinny jeans, uncomfortable or unflattering.

While you have the right to your wardrobe, it’s still okay for others to have opinions and preferences on certain style choices. As long as we respect others and their preferences, it’s okay to chat and share our thoughts on fashion trends. I still think these things should go away, but hey, no pressure.

Check out 7 things men should let go of as soon as possible…

#1 . skinny jeans

These pieces can be unflattering and uncomfortable for some men. Many men don’t have the right body type or build for skinny jeans. Although this sounds like an overgeneralization, Johnny Bravo could be a good quote.

Skinny jeans can highlight areas that some men may be embarrassed about, such as their thighs or buttocks, and make them appear smaller or shapelier. Also, because skinny jeans are so tight, they can be restrictive and uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. I may be onto a new movement – #freethecrotch.

#2 . Excess strings

Wearing too many chains around your neck can create a busy look that distracts from the outfit. When there are too many chains, it can be difficult to notice the other elements of an outfit. It’s easy to be perceived as ostentatious or showy, which may not be the desired effect.

Some also perceive the excessive wearing of jewelry as a sign of insecurity or an attempt to overcompensate. Indeed, some people think that men who wear too much jewelry are trying to make up for something they lack in other areas, like confidence or personality. It can also make the wearer seem like they’re trying too hard to get noticed.

This is real life and not a costume for a hip hop video. If you’re a repentant failer and finally think that excessive jewelry is one of the styles men should ditch, welcome home soldiers.

#3 . Sandals with socks

Wearing sandals with socks has been a controversial fashion choice for years, and it’s a trend that many hope will die out (I, included). Wearing socks with sandals is often considered a fashion no-no, especially in more formal or professional settings. It often looks neglected, which is not a good impression to give.

Additionally, this combo can make your feet feel hot and sweaty, especially if you’re wearing thick socks. We all know the strong smell this pair has the potential to create. On the comfort side, sandals are meant to be a relaxed and breathable option for your feet. Adding socks may defeat the purpose.

#4 . Choker necklace

It might sound cliché, but if you’re not aiming for a rock n roll look, let the necklaces be. Scarves aren’t as warm as they used to be anyway. In 2023, they are among the styles that men should ditch. These accessories can make the outfit look unbalanced or out of place.

Choker necklaces can be difficult to style and may not be suitable for all settings. For example, they may be considered too casual for formal events or too flashy for more low-key occasions. Give them rest and wait solidly for their resurgence. What goes around comes around.

#5 . Wide and loose pants

Oversized, sagging pants have been criticized for promoting a sloppy, unkempt appearance, and for being impractical and uncomfortable. If you’re not a prisoner who needs new belts or a high school student still trying to figure himself out, forget it.

Opponents of the style argue that it sends a negative message and contributes to the criminalization of youth of color. The style has been associated with gangs, and some municipalities have even passed laws banning the style, citing concerns about public indecency and safety.

#6 . Speedometers

One of the styles men should definitely ditch is speedos, as they can be seen as too revealing and inappropriate in certain settings. For example, if a man wears speedos on a public beach or swimming pool, it may be considered disrespectful to other people who may not feel comfortable wearing such revealing clothing. Yes, we are in 2023 and in a “mind your own business” era, but save a little more for the imagination. There are so many more trends to explore, these pieces also look dated.

Another issue with speedometers is that they can be uncomfortable for some wearers. Speedos are designed to fit tightly against the skin, which can be painful for some men, especially if they are not used to wearing such tight clothing.

#7 . Cologne Overload

One of the main reasons we wish too much cologne was added to styles men should ditch is that it can be overwhelming and even nauseating. It may not be clothes, but it’s a state of emergency. When a person wears too much cologne, it can create a strong, overpowering smell that lingers in the air and can be difficult to escape. This can be especially problematic in enclosed spaces, such as elevators or small offices.

Besides being overwhelming, wearing too much cologne can also be seen as inconsiderate and disrespectful to other people’s preferences and sensitivities. Some people may have allergies or sensitivities to certain scents, and being exposed to an overwhelming amount of cologne can be uncomfortable or even cause harm. A little empathy guys!

