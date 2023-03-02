Fashion
Anthropologie’s Best-Selling Somerset Maxi Dress Is Back for 2023
If you are a regular Yahoo Canada reader, you will know that we have a special affinity for Anthropology Somerset long dress.
Cult among Anthropologie shoppers, the “universally flattering” dress has become one of the retailer’s most sought-after styles, earning the approval of thousands of shoppers and one of us Yahoo Canada editors.
In response to its internet virality, Anthropologie’s Somerset collection has expanded beyond its flagship to include more than 20 styles, with jumpsuits, skirts and pants among the highlights (see them all here).
To shop the collection and discover the dress that won the heart of our editor in her new spring 2023 print, scroll below.
Anthropologie’s Somerset Maxi Dress is the retailer’s “Best Selling Dress” and “Top Rated Dress of All Time.” The versatile style has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, thanks to its v-neck and flattering smocked waistband.
The cotton dress is available in sizes petite, regular and plus and comes in a range of color, print, fabric and length options.
“Universally flattering”
Despite persistent snow and sub-zero temperatures, Anthropologie shoppers are already snapping up the sizes and styles of the spring dress, dubbing it the season’s “dream dress.”
“Such a beautiful cut!” writes a reviewer. “Universally flattering for so many body types. The waist is also a bit flexible.”
It’s the “best dress”, welcomes another. The Somerset is “so comfortable and beautiful”, they write. “It hides the problem areas and accentuates the parts you want to emphasize.”
A third buyer, who owns the maxi in three colors, calls it “pretty perfect”.
“It’s comfortable, feminine, well-made, beautiful and even has pockets,” they wrote. “I get compliments every time I wear [it]. It’s also practical as it can be dressed up or down and is just as suitable for the office as it is for dinner or brunch. I would own it in every pattern and every color if I could.”
While the dress has racked up rave reviews, some note that the Somerset uses a lot of fabric, overwhelming the small frames.
“I [felt] frumpy in it,” writes one shopper, noting that it runs large.
To shop the flagship products of Somerset Collection of Anthropologyscroll below.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.
