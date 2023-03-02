Who voted for Messi, Mbappe, Putellas in the Best FIFA Awards?

The Best FIFA Awards gala took place on Monday evening with the great and the good of the beautiful game descending on Paris for one of football’s most prestigious and awkwardly named annual ceremonies.

The big winners of the night were Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas, who were crowned Best Men’s Player and Best Women’s Player of the Year respectively, while the equivalent coaching awards went to Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni and Sarina Wiegman from England.

Elsewhere, Marcin Oleksy received the 2022 Puskas Award for his superb volley in the Polish Amputee League game between Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow.

– Olesky tells ESPN about the marvelous goal that won the Puskas award

As usual, the Best FIFA Awards were decided following votes cast by fellow players, national team captains and coaches and a select group of esteemed football journalists.

After leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December, Messi unsurprisingly climbed to the top spot by winning 52 points in the vote – far more than Kylian Mbappe (44) and Karim Benzema (34) in second and third.

FIFA has released a full breakdown of the vote, so that we, as curious viewers, can sift through and select some of the more notable picks and models.

Lionel Messi has been named FIFA’s Best Men’s Player, with Kylian Mbappe in second place. Joe Maher – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Winner: Lionel Messi; second: Kylian Mbappe; third: Karim Benzema

Some of the many big names who voted for Messi were national captains Harry Kane (England), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets (Spain).

Among the national team coaches, Gareth Southgate (England), Roberto Mancini (Italy), Hansi Flick (Germany) and Roberto Martinez (Portugal) all voted for Messi, while French coach Didier Deschamps opted for Mbappe somewhat predictably.

As well as helping anoint Messi, Scaloni also gave a curious nod to Julian Alvarez as the second-best player of the year – the only vote the young Manchester City striker received. Egyptian skipper Mohamed Salah also submitted a rather unusual top-three ballot, naming Vinicius Junior as his player of the year ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and Achraf Hakimi.

#The best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9 FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

France skipper Hugo Lloris kept things partisan by voting for compatriots Mbappe and Benzema as his first two, with Messi as third choice. Portugal captain Pepe also did his former cohort Cristiano Ronaldo a favor by not including Messi on his ballot at all, opting instead for Mbappe, Luka Modric and Benzema in that order.

Brazil captain Thiago Silva voted for Neymar as No.1 with Messi second and Benzema third. Unable to vote for himself, Messi also voted for his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar as the best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Austrian captain David Alaba managed to earn the scorn of Real Madrid fans by being the only Whites player to vote for Messi ahead of Benzema. The anger was such that the centre-back was then forced to explain that his ballot represented the collective view of the entire Austrian national team, and not just his personal opinion.

About the FIFA The Best Award:

The Austrian national team votes for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council can vote and that’s how it’s decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances David Alaba (@David_Alaba) February 28, 2023

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Winner: Alexia Putellas; 2nd: Alex Morgan; 3rd: Beth Mead

Voting for the Best Women’s Player award was much closer than its male counterpart, with Barcelona and Spain kingpin Putellas narrowly winning top honors to become the first player to win back-to-back years since FIFA renamed it The Best Awards in 2016.

Putellas was voted out by the likes of Australia captain Sam Kerr (who herself finished just outside the top three) and her own national team skipper Ivana Andres while United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn ranked her teammate Morgan above all else.

FIFA’s Best Men’s Goalkeeper

Winner: Emiliano Martinez; 2nd: Thibaut Courtois, 3rd: Yassine Bounou

Argentina’s World Cup winner Martinez finished far from the chasing pack.

Martinez received votes from his own national team captain Messi, Busquets and Italian coach Mancini, while runner-up Courtois was selected by Kane, Modric (Croatia), Lloris and Neuer, who himself won the award in 2020.

FIFA’s Best Female Goalkeeper

Winner: Mary Earps; 2nd: Christiane Endler; 3rd: Ann Katrin Berger

– Interview with Earps: how she became the best in the world

After playing a starring role in England’s European Championship win, Earps finished top of the pack by a clear margin after drawing votes from veteran Denmark captain Pernille Harder. Swedish Caroline Seger and of course Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson.

She is at the top of her game. Mary Earps was appointed #The best FIFA 2022 Women’s Goalkeeper! pic.twitter.com/tFa5b35jhj FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 27, 2023

FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach

Winner: Lionel Scaloni; 2nd: Carlo Ancelotti; 3rd: Pep Guardiola

Scaloni’s role in Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph has been recognized at all levels as the Albiceleste coach received top votes from several of his peers, including a magnanimous pick from Deschamps, whose France side were beaten in the final in Qatar.

Messi also voted for Scaloni, who helped the 35-year-old maestro reach a new high in his international career at the World Cup, while France captain Lloris opted instead for Morocco boss Walid Regragui, who led his underdogs further in a World Cup than any other African team in history by finishing fourth.

FIFA’s Best Women’s Coach

Winner: Sarina Wiegman; 2nd: Sonia Bompastor; 3rd: Pia Sundhage

Wiegman finished top of the poll after orchestrating England’s run to glory at Euro 2022. The Dutch coach’s outstanding achievement was recognized by fellow coaching luminaries Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany ) and Pia Sundhage (Brazil).

For the record, Wiegman voted Voss-Tecklenburg as his best coach with Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor second and Chelsea stalwart Emma Hayes third.