Fashion
Fashionistas get their sock game ready
Twice a year, the style ensemble gathers in Milan to attend magnificent collections from top Italian brands like Prada, Gucci and Versace. Year after year, the street style of Milan Fashion Weeks attracts almost the same buzz as the slopes, thanks to the perfectly dressed participants. Fashion lovers can always count on high street fashion designers to flaunt this season’s must-have pieces before they go mainstream, which is exactly what’s been happening in recent days outside of the fall runways. /winter 2023. This is 411: the sock game was strong.
Yes, socks can sometimes be considered an afterthought when putting together an ensemble, but as the street elite have proven, socks of any style and material can be the ultimate outfit makers. For example, some show attendees took bold looks to the next level with strategically chosen socks, wearing jumpsuits with ribbed socks above the knee and platform heels. Others opted for classic dress socks to marry the accessory with other key trends of the season, donning cotton socks with unexpected denim separates and micro mini skirts over bike shorts. On the other hand, digital designers like Nataly Osmann kept it simple with Prada ankle socks and slingbacks to underline the trend in a functional and fashionable way. We’ve even spotted slouchy mid-calf iterations, proving there’s a whole variety of socks on the market to elevate any look.
While we’ve seen a plentiful supply of socks on display in Milan, the sock trend isn’t all that shocking. Like the ’80s resurgence in dresses and other ready-to-wear garments, socks were also a key trend piece of the decadent decade. Since then, style stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have replicated those iconic ’80s style moments with modern twists. Legs have become a focal point for smart outfits as oversized pantless blazers have come into vogue, and the right pair of socks instantly adds an extra element of eye interest. While we’re used to playing with different layering equations above the waist, it’s only natural that the bottom half of our outfits receive the same attention to detail.
Edouard Berthelot/Getty Images
You can lean into the geek chic look entirely and pair classic knee-high wool socks with Platform Boots and a midi skirt, or you can play it safe and wear cashmere socks above the ankle with strollers and a blazer dress. Whatever direction you go for winter and spring outfits this year, it’s an easy way to show off your personal style without breaking the bank.
If you want to experiment with this fashionable sock trend, we’ve rounded up some great sock options for the upcoming season.
Rosie Sugden Cashmere mid-calf socks
Shop now on Shopbop
Buy now on Amazon
Ribbed knee high socks
Shop now at Urban Outfitters
Falke bed socks
Shop now on Shopbop
Buy now on Amazon
Skims Everyday Crew Socks
Shop now at Skims
Hue Clear Anklets 3 Pack
Buy now on Zappos
