India’s Leading Fast Fashion Menswear Brand ‘TIGC’ Signs Cricket Sensation ‘Suryakumar Yadav’ as Brand Ambassador

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]March 1 (ANI/NewsSee): TIGC, one of India’s leading fast fashion D2C menswear brands from The Indian Garage Co., has announced iconic Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador .

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) is one of the best white ball cricketers in the world. Known as “Mr. 360” and ranked number one among the ICC’s T20I batters, Suryakumar is an exceptional sportsman and a charismatic youth icon. This makes him the ideal candidate for TIGC as a brand ambassador.

TIGC plans to leverage its popularity to increase brand visibility, drive engagement and establish itself as a fashion choice among young Indians through digital campaigns. SKY will endorse and launch an all-new line of casual wear, including oversized tees, casual shirts, sweaters, shorts, hoodies, jackets, chinos, jeans, and sweatshirts.

Speaking on the partnership, Anant Tanted, Founder and CEO of The Indian Garage Co. said, “This is our first move to capture a share of India’s premier digital fashion market. We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav as a TIGC Brand Ambassador. He is an excellent sportsman, and his liveliness goes beyond the game. He represents everything that TIGC stands for: innovation, fearlessness, audacity and creativity! We look forward to a meaningful association with him!”

Apart from being available on its official website Tigc.in, TIGC is also available on Ajio, Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon. The brand aims to replicate the success of clothing in the footwear category. It has already made a foray into womenswear and plus size fashion under the brand house format. Expressing his enthusiasm for the association, Suryakumar Yadav said, “For me, fashion is a combination of style and comfort, and I am happy to be associated with a fashion brand like TIGC. Through this partnership, I hope to engage with my fans and share my sense of style.”

TIGC, as a brand, is known to be forward-thinking and in nature. The brand offers fast fashion for everyone, encouraging consumers to choose from the most complete and trendy range of styles around the world. With its distinctive offerings, weekly fashion launches and technology-driven consumer platform, TIGC has firmly established itself as the preferred destination for fashion enthusiasts looking to experiment with their style and stand out from the crowd. The brand is also driving innovation by bringing tech-driven fashion to consumers with its in-house tech product called Chanakya.

The Indian Garage Co. is a tech-driven fast fashion D2C brand that offers a diverse range of Gen Z inspired menswear collections. an unprecedented pace.

Founded in 2012 by Anant Tanted, TIGC has grown organically to become a 300 crore GMV company. The company tapped into new categories such as footwear and also hit new heights by branching out into womenswear and plus size fashion through the House of Brands format.

Visit tigc.in for more information.

This story was provided by NewsSee. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsView)

