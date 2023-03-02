COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball still down for a good old-fashioned disaster

If you just checked the final score of the 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday night, you might be wondering what happened on Earth. While I’ll do my best to fill you in for the next 600 words, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson could probably do it in eight.

They came here and kicked our ass, he said. It was as simple as that.

I’ll spare you the in-depth analysis of the Hoosiers’ lackluster performance, but it goes without saying that it was a night fans would love to pull off the record. Indiana was completely outplayed from cue to buzzer, a sobering reminder of just how low things can go for a team with a dramatic upside.

It certainly wasn’t the Hoosiers’ worst start to a game this season, but that’s kind of like saying norovirus isn’t the worst foodborne illness. The Hawkeyes led 47-36 at halftime while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 7 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Every 3-pointer from Iowa hit the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd like a dose of Valium, quickly stifling all energy. Junior forward Kris Murray annihilated the Hoosier defense with 26 points on 56.3% shooting, including five 3-pointers.

When the Hawkeyes took a 17-point lead with 4:30 remaining in the first half, the crowd was less Assembly Hall at a basketball game and more Hodge Hall at a particularly spicy management accounting conference.

Even a halftime performance by Bloomington-based country singer Hank Ruff and the RedSteppers dance crew could only do so much to invigorate the arena. Guess Ruff asking you to shake it for me as Indiana loses by double digits might not have been the jolt of energy the crowd needed.

A dunk from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to open the second half was the last real highlight of the competition for Indiana. The Hawkeyes then outscored the Hoosiers 43-30. It was a beating just like only Iowa can seem to do.

Last year I saw Indiana lose to Iowa devastatingly in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and probably a few sports. . It got so bad that my friends and I started using the word Iowa as a verb to describe when one school embarrassingly beats another in multiple sports.

Maybe if Indiana people start boycotting corn, pesticides, and soybean meal, they’ll be able to cripple Iowa’s economy in a few years. It’s a bet, but I’m not sure it’s a worse bet than picking the Hoosiers to defeat the Hawkeyes in a sports contest.

I promise I’m not trying to be all pessimistic. Jackson-Davis still finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. On Saturday, we saw Indiana take down No. 5 Purdue on the road in dominant fashion. Clearly, the Hoosiers have a lot to offer.

However, they still don’t seem like the kind of team that can string together tough wins without occasionally collapsing. If there’s any reason to doubt Indiana’s playoff hopes, this is it. Even a five-minute streak, if disastrous enough, can completely derail a tournament.

But these are only speculations. Before turning the page to the future, we close the curtains on a melancholy and practically lifeless meeting room.

With 2:51 remaining and Indiana trailing by 23, lead guard Nathan Childress enters the game. Dull applause rings out from the handful of fans who remain. In Section J, a child is crying.

As the contest draws its last breath, students pour out of the stands en masse. They plod along with heavy hearts, carried only by the ardent pursuit of acquiring the best relaxants that $2 can buy on a Tuesday night in Bloomington.