Nouns 3D printed fashion collection turns heads at NFT Paris





Thousands of Web3 aficionados converged on NFT Paris last weekend, and attendees at the Grand Palais phmre received a NFT-fashion show in addition to panels and exhibits. Danit Peleg, a fashion designer who draws on new technologies, took advantage of the event to present her first collection of 3D printed clothing inspired by Nouns. The Notable Ethereum The project, which launched in 2021, auctions off one new NFT per day and uses the funds to power a community project and open-source intellectual property. Peleg brought five outfits to the conference, each inspired by specific NFTs in the precious profile picture (PFP) collection as well as the entire Nouns brand. Many pieces feature the familiar, square Nouns (or Noggles), as well as detailed recreations of some of the avatars that have been minted to date. I found inspiration in everything about names, from community to NFT structure and the amazing things names could do with their cash, Peleg said. Decrypt this week. I realized that the best way to contribute to Nouns was to use my specific expertise in the field of 3D printing and fashion. Each piece was designed and then produced using different 3D printing technologies, including Polyjet (which allows for multiple colors and textures) and the velvety Multi Jet Fusion texture. Some of the garments have been printed to show hinges between the small characters in the names, while others have been glued together using the printed pieces. 3D printed clothing alongside NFT inspiration. Image: Dor Sharon Peleg said open-source projects, Creative Commons 0 (CC0) model attracted her. This approach means that anyone, even those who do not own Nouns NFT, can create and sell their own brand-based projects and products. In fact, it’s encouraged: NFT holders regularly fund projects using cash from daily auction funds. With nearly $45 million value of ETH currently sitting in the treasury of names, the project has funded a wide range of projects from comics For tv driversA float in this year’s Rose Paradeother fashion projects and even an appearance of Noggles in a Bud Light Super Bowl ad. In this case, Peleg was provided a total of $140,000 in funding to develop, build and showcase the 3D printed garments, which were awarded in three stages. She said it was essential to build trust with the community: I started small, added value and grew community support, then got bigger funding as trust was built. Peleg is known as a pioneer in 3D printed fashion. Her initial collectionperformed as a college student in 2015, went viral online, and she followed that up with a TED talk which has nearly 2 million views. His work was also featured at the opening ceremony Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. When Decrypt spoke with the pseudonymous co-founder of Nouns 4156 in early February about the comic book project, he said that Nouns was focused on creating opportunities for people with very deep expertise in their own field to have the ability to collaborate with an open source brand. The Pelegs collection is another example of this approach in action. Will we ever see 3D printed Nouns clothing in the everyday world? Maybe Peleg has said she loves traveling around the world of collecting to showcase it, and she’s considering a drop NFT open edition for digital assets, like she is already done with old 3D printed fashion models. Stay up to date with crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

