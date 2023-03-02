Brookings Registry | Men’s College Swimming: Jackrabbits finish fourth at Summit League Championships





MINNEAPOLIS – Austin Smith and Denilson Cyprianos each finished a record second on Saturday for a South Dakota State team that finished the 2023 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships with a fourth place finish in the team race men’s at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Centre. A sophomore from The Woodlands, Texas, via Omaha, Smith set his third individual school record in the four-day 100m individual medley meet on Saturday. After lowering his own mark to 49.65 seconds in the morning preliminaries, Smith came back in the evening to score 49.17 seconds and place second in the event. Cyprianos posted a pair of strong performances on Saturday, starting with a time of 15 minutes, 53.24 seconds in the 1,650 freestyle for ninth place. Later in the day, Cyprianos smashed the school record in the 200 backstroke he set in the morning preliminaries by more than three seconds as he hit the wall in 1:44.03. Aiden Carstensen, who held the SDSU 200 backstroke record at the start of the day, was seventh in 1:50.36, while Marcus Benson was ninth in 1:49.30. Freshman Braxton McGrath set the third individual record for a Jackrabbit male swimmer during the competition, bettering one of the oldest marks in program history. McGrath finished with a time of 1:48.21 for fourth place, eclipsing Chris Schreier’s mark of 1:48.72 that had topped the SDSU charts since 2012. Damon Venner added a seventh time in 1:52.81 and Max White was eighth in the 200 butterfly in 1:54.26. Bryan Wong contributed for 16th place in 1:59.93. SDSU also had two finalists in the 3-meter dive, with Spencer Fritze scoring a season-best 311.85 points on six dives, while Zach Boyd took eighth place with 265.70 points. Eric Anderson led a group of Jackrabbits who competed in Saturday night’s 100 freestyle with a time of 44.24 seconds for fourth place. Rafael Negri was 11th in 45.72 seconds, followed by Alex Kraft, 13th in 45.84 seconds, and Liam Murray, 16th in 46.44 seconds. Other Jackrabbits to score points in the B or timed finals on Saturday included Jack Ellison, 12th in the 1,650 freestyle, 16:03.51; Jon Galles, 15th in the 100 IM (:52.41), and Gavin Wheeler, 16th in the 200 breaststroke, 2:08.36. In total, the Jackrabbit men set 11 school records – seven individual and four relay – during the championships. Denver withstood newcomer Lindenwood’s challenge to repeat as the league champion by a score of 902-798.5. South Dakota finished third with 546 points, followed by the Jackrabbits with 495. FOLLOWING A contingent of Jackrabbits is set to compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship March 9-11 in Elkhart, Indiana.

