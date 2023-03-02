Christian Dior Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection





A blunt, stark, yet powerfully sexy Parisian walked the Dior catwalk in Maria Grazia Chiuris’ fall ready-to-wear show. Dressed mostly in artfully wrinkled black suits and dresses, her wardrobe deftly tackled both the bleak present and the 1950s. It was clearly Christian Dior’s legendary legacy, but rebuilt as the said Chiuri, by a creative director who focuses on how the past can be made relevant to women today. What is distinctive about the routes Chiuri takes in the Dior story is that she identifies with the rediscovered and little-known stories of the women who wore her clothes. At a time when we might crave more simplicity and less performative theatrics of fashion, it’s a yes to midi pencils and simple yet interesting day dresses, her design solutions came from her personal response to the reflection on the fiery resilience of three post-war clients. Present in one way or another on the podium, Catherine Dior, the couturiers’ sister; Juliette Grco, the Left Bank singer and actress known for wearing existentialist black; and Edith Piaf who was, well, Edith Piaf. This season’s Dior printed T-shirt said Je ne regrette rien. Chiuri considers all three to be precursors to feminism. Catherine Dior had returned from a concentration camp and became an entrepreneur who never married, although she had a long-term relationship. We forget that in the 1950s these women were more liberated than we can imagine, Churi said during a preview. Then she added: It was also a way of thinking about me. Because back home, my mother and grandmother were independent women who had been through World War II. Chiuris’ experience is another key to his sensitivity. What she brings as an Italian to a legendary French house is a levity that has managed to soften and modernize Dior models without committing the sacrilege of the brand by throwing them away. The crumpled surfaces of the clothes, almost as if a cache of New Look plaid suits, pleated round skirts and cocktail dresses had been found in a trunk, had a satisfying vintage look, achieved by ultra-modern fabrics intertwined with metal wire. With the Dior silhouettes, they are very precise with this fabric, nothing is precise, laughed Chiuri, demonstrating how the memory of the metal in the clothes means that women can modify them according to their body or their moods at will. .

