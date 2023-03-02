Records fall in a five-set marathon against the Green Knights





Next game: Benedictine University 03/03/2023 | 7:00 p.m. Tue. 03 (Friday) / 19:00 Benedictine University MADISON The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team opened the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) game on Tuesday night. They hosted the St. Norbert Green Knights. The Eagles (4-11, 0-1 NACC) found themselves trailing 2-1, but record performances forced a fifth set where they eventually fell to 3-2 (15-25, 25-17, 25-19 , 25-27, 15-12) in the style of the Green Knights (4-8, 1-0). HOW DID IT HAPPEN

– At Max Dermody service opened the game with an 8-0 rally, including a service ace and four kills. St. Norbert would never really recover from the play-off, never getting closer to seven points before dropping 25-15. – Edgewood College hit .417 in the first set. – The Eagles appeared to continue their momentum in the second frame early with three unanswered after a first kill by Green Knight. A 9-3 response midway through the set shattered the illusion as St. Norbert took the set back at 16-12. Edgewood College would close within two minutes before another 9-3 rally closed the door and tied the game. – The Green Knights hit .417 in the second set. – Short runs by both teams highlighted the opening salvoes of the third set, with both teams sitting 8-8 after a 4-0 Eagle run. St. Norbert found his extra gear and went on a 10-2 rally with just one error from Edgewood College that effectively put the set away and put the Green Knights in a dangerous position. – St. Norbert appeared to continue their momentum in the fourth quarter as they rebuilt a 5-2 rally. A 6-2 call put them in perfect position up to 11-6, but the Eagles hung on tooth and nail to trail in the game. They started with a 3-1 run to close in three, before an 8-4 stretch with three blocks put them back in a 21-21 tie. Edgewood College closed the set on a 6-3 stint to force extra runs and then a final set. – Both teams battled for position in the final deciding set. Two no answers gave the Green Knights a 5-4 advantage, but the Eagles fought back with a 3-1 answer to take a 7-6 lead. Edgewood College ran out of gas as four errors gave St. Norbert a 5-2 rally for a critical 11-9 advantage. Three unanswered with two more errors from Eagle kicked the Green Knights out of the game. Consecutive points for the Eagles staved off defeat, but a final kill sent the visitors home with a win. – Errors proved to be a key difference, with Edgewood College posting five more in the game while winning the battle 60-52 and being dead even in blocks with seven apiece. – Jake Chapman , Ryder Hill-Zastrow And Max Dermody all reached double-digit wins with 18, 17 and 12 respectively. Chapman hit .593 on 27 kills. – Gehrke was an impressive cog in the Eagles’ offense with 53 assists on the night. Hill-Zastrow had four blocks to lead the team, while Dylan Griffith posted 10 digs. – Kaden Kornaus had 14 kills with a .364 hit percentage on 33 kills in the St. Norbert win. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX

– Several offensive records in a single game fell in the case. Gehrke’s 53 assists and team’s 58 were both new watermarks on the books, while Hill-Zastrow’s 18 kills and Chapman’s 17 kills tied for second and third on the list respectively. . Chapman’s .593 strike percentage on 27 swings shattered the previous best percentage by an individual, while the 60 kills as a team was also a new all-time record. – Dermody’s 12 kills were a career high. – The loss tied the series at 1-1 with the Green Knights. FOLLOWING

Edgewood College ends its four-game Friday night homestand against the Benedictine Eagles. The first service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Todd Wehr Edgedome. Bénédictine has led the all-time series 2-0 since 2021.

