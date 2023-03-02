Oby Anadi makes the most of the New York Fashion Week opportunity – University of South Carolina Athletics





There’s nothing quite like hands-on experience and doing it in New York was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for South Carolina volleyball sophomore Oby Anadi, who attended New York Fashion Week. earlier this month. I really wanted to get out of my comfort zone and into a different space where I could test my personality, said Anadi, who is studying public relations with a women’s and gender studies minor. I wanted to see if I could still be myself under pressure. New York City is like the movies and like the TV shows! The city was not overwhelming for me, but the lights! You don’t know what time it is! This is the craziest part. I met a lot of nice people while I was there. I was able to meet with Champion executives, and I met model recruiters, agents, business people and some of their marketing departments. It was cool to see all the behind the scenes stuff and how it works in this industry. I think it would give me a better idea of ​​where I would be headed if I decided to get into this industry. CLC, the nation’s leading college licensing company, and IMG, operator of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, have partnered for the tenth edition of the event to provide a unique educational experience for 30 students from 18 universities around the world. the country. This unique academic enrichment program gives future fashion leaders a behind-the-scenes look into the industry. Students attended a fashion show with renowned Korean designer Son Jung Wan, as well as an exclusive preview of Tiffany Brown Design’s new line. They also enjoyed special access to Ella Emhoff loves to knit! Pop-Up Showroom and participated in a Q&A with IMG representatives, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the production and execution of a fashion show at Spring Studios, which was the center of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

My favorite part of the trip was after the fashion show, Anadi said. I was standing in a common space and talking with influencers I had been following for a few years. I spoke to many people I had never seen before. I really like talking to people, and I was interviewed by the New York Fashion Week influencers they had there. I would love to do that! Every time I see people interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, I think I’d like to do that. I watched one of the influencers and everyone follow them with the pose and the long shots they were getting to promote the product and then she didn’t even drink the drink at all. That was the funniest part. The students also spent a day at Champion, a top athletic and college-licensed fashion brand, where they had the chance to learn firsthand how a clothing line is developed and marketed. Anadi was grateful for the experience and applying what she learned while continuing to refine her future. In the long term, I would like to do politics, but in the short term, I would like to do something in the field of entertainment. maybe modeling or working with a brand, Anadi said. By studying public relations, I would like to work with a brand and see how to better connect with the community. The biggest takeaway for me was that my little bubble may be bigger than I think. With the small town I lived in near New Orleans, then coming to South Carolina, then going to New York, I realized there was nothing stopping me from going anywhere. One of the coolest things is that I was paparazzied. They told us that people would ask for photos. A group of photographers took pictures of me, so it was my movie star moment!

