



This look is fire! A model descended the runway engulfed in flames at Heliot Emil Paris fashion week Fall/Winter 2023 show on Tuesday. The flammable all-black ensemble was set on fire before the model descended the concrete walkway. The hot outfit featured a loose hooded jacket and loose flared pants with zipper detailing, paired with clunky shoes. The layered look was completed with a small boxed bag, a backpack, a baseball cap with a veil, and another hoodie tied around the model’s waist. A model walked the runway in an all-black, flammable ensemble engulfed in flames at Heliot Emil’s Paris Fashion Week show. Getty Images

The Fall/Winter 2023 look consisted of black accessories and loose pieces. Getty Images

Advertisement Videos of the fiery look quickly went viral. Getty Images

Advertisement Videos of the pioneering moment showed sidelined staff waiting with fire extinguishers, as the crowd, including April Lavigne and Tyga, looked delighted as they pulled out their phones. Heliot Emil was founded in 2016 by brothers Julius and Victor Juul, who named the brand after their great-grandfather. The ready-to-wear brand focuses on unisex monochrome clothing inspired by their Scandinavian roots. “This brand is the master of a utilitarian futurism almost like a Sim was born on Mars,” said Brooklyn-based fashion blogger Hunter Shires, known online as high-end gaytold the Post on Tuesday. “After the Coperni show with Bella Hadids sprayed on the dress, we saw a wave of gadgets hitting the fashion scene to win eyes, attention and vitality. Sunnei, this Milan season, paraded models to then bring down the trust on the crowd.It’s a bit tired at this point as brands rely on social media for buzz/clicks and sales. Some social media users said the lit-up look reminded them of ‘Hunger Games’ character Katniss Everdeen, who wears a dress of flames and is nicknamed ‘the girl on fire’ and Kanye West, who set himself on fire. stage during his “Donda” listening party. Others claimed the outfit was “stolen” from unidentified smaller brands. There’s no shortage of wacky looks at Paris Fashion Week this year. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, unveiled inside-out dresses during their show in January. The 18 shimmering silhouettes, part of the brand’s haute couture spring collection, have been shaped upside down, sideways and diagonally. One model even seemed to be impaled by her dress. Paris Fashion Week continues until March 7, sure to spark more heated debate about what’s in fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/02/28/model-set-ablaze-for-runway-at-paris-fashion-week-leaving-fans-stoked/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos