How Paris is preparing for Fashion Week

PARIS Paris fashion week feels bigger, busier and more lively than ever.
With K-pop stars crowding the front rows and throngs of fan following pouring into the streets along with guerrilla invitations aimed at the general public, fashion week attracts more and more people every season. . Add in a nationwide strike called for the final day that aims to shut down the country, and organizers face unique planning challenges this season.
The scale of the nine-day event firmly establishes Paris as the preeminent fashion week, said Emmanuel Heimann, chief executive of event planning firm La Mode en Images, which manages more than 20 shows. Today’s Paris is definitely the capital, the main fashion hub. You can see how busy the week is. After COVID-19, brands have become big again.
While some smaller labels are playing it safe in today’s economy, big shows are getting bigger, planners say, in terms of size and budget. They are looking for social media impact and exposure, attracting more guests, global press, influencers and celebrities. This adds more coordination challenges, even with months of planning.
There are a lot of logistics in terms of security, not just for guests and VIPs, said Jun Nguyen, partner and project manager of Eyesight Group, which runs eight shows during fashion week. They were behind the KidSupers men’s fashion week show when the brand blanketed the city in posters, drawing huge crowds outside the venue.
Planners said once they realized the scale of the event, they added extra security, and while they discourage public release of information, brands ultimately decide on the approach. invitation and suit.
There is a lot of communication and coordination with the brand. Were not going to make up numbers, and for fans or an open event, the press office can only guess how many people it will bring. We adapt the security, the number of officers and the configuration around the building according to the numbers they share with us, Nguyen said.
Production companies start planning their shows six months in advance and refine the security protocol about a month later. They must submit a security and logistics plan at least two weeks in advance to the police department in order to obtain permission for the event, which sometimes also includes VIP traffic and disembarkation plans.
They stress that accuracy is key and stay in touch with a contact at the police department, as plans and guest lists can fluctuate daily.
THE Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion points out that they no longer publish locations and also discourage public posting of information, but noted that they have limited control over what brands decide to do. Fashion week organizers are also alerting the gendarmerie to parades likely to attract large crowds and disturb the town hall, which is very opposed to these wild demonstrations, said Nicolas Delarue, communication consultant for the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion.
It can become dangerous, and that’s why we don’t encourage it, he added.
The Jean Paul Gaultier and Kenzo shows were others where official guests said they could not make it through the crowd until they were introduced by brand representatives. That makes it all the more important to have senior staff who know the guests personally, Delarue added.
But despite all the secrecy, TikTok let the proverbial communication chat out of the bag. Locations, guest lists and call sheets are shared on social media. Even for houses, it is very difficult to control. You have such a big team involved that word spreads, especially when you have K-pop stars or those kind of big stars coming in, Delarue said.
Korean artists are huge on TikTok, and when you invite them, fans will follow. So if you want to sell to a younger audience, you’ll invite a K-pop or American rapper and they’re sure to bring a crowd, Nguyen said.
Planners said they are also keeping tabs on social media to find out who is coming and the buzz around a show, and staying in close contact with the police department.
We have to adapt every day, every second on an event or a show when there are so many people involved, Nguyen added. Whenever we have new information, we share it with this [point] person, and he shares what we should be doing to adapt. They are particularly susceptible to blockage of traffic or access to other private buildings.
Security for large trade shows can be 100-150 guards per event and pay double pay on nights and weekends, but brands add the cost as part of their strategy. It’s part of brand communication to have a crowd waiting outside. It’s good for their image. And it’s our job to keep things under control and on time, Nguyen said.
This is always something we keep in mind as there are more and more celebrities and exposure on the shows. It’s just a matter of coordination between everyone involved in the project. Our role is basically to be at the center to make sure the information is clear for everyone and everyone knows what to do, Heimann added.
They keep in mind arrivals, how guests move through a crowd as well as how things will be shared on social media. “It’s part of our job to imagine the journey of all the guests during the whole event, and it’s through the brand that we get all the information from the PR team, on how they want to that their customers are welcomed,” he said. But at the end of the day, shows should focus on the clothes, not the mayhem outside.
This season will have the added stress of a nationwide strike scheduled for March 7, the day Chanel and Miu Miu close the calendar.
The Federation is working with the police department to obtain the route of the planned march, street closures and anticipate possible bottlenecks around the sites. Ujoh changed location when the strike was announced to facilitate transportation between other shows.
The Federation said it remains in constant contact with the police department and expects to have the final plan a day or two before the strike. They will pass the maps to the brands concerned and advise on access points or alternative routes to the sites so that they can inform their guests.
They have also added a second shuttle to transport accredited guests between official events, as public transport is expected to be closed.
We’re giving homes as much information as possible to make sure their guests can arrive safely, Delarue said.
It’s all about anticipation, and of course the ability to calculate in terms of accessibility for the public, adds La Mode en Images Heimann. Let’s say we don’t expect, but we anticipate whatever might happen.
