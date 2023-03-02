Zoe Kravitz goes retro for Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show – Footwear News





Zoe Kravitz has added some touches of 80s style to her latest outfit. The “Batman” actress walked the Yves Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. She sat front row with other familiar faces like Dua Lipa, Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde and more. For the event, Kravitz wore a black tunic with an angular neckline. One sleeve was a long sleeve while the other was off the shoulder and just a cap sleeve. Kravitz added shiny, opaque black tights under the tunic top. She accessorized with black sunglasses and small hoop earrings.

Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28. CREDIT: Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The actress donned black heels to complete her look. She wore patent leather pumps with a pointed pointed toe and a thin ankle strap for extra support. The style lifted her outfit by at least 4 inches.

Zoom on Kravitz’s shoes. CREDIT: Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Outside of her acting career, the “Big Little Lies” alum has also dipped her toes into fashion and beauty. She has starred in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein to name a few. She has also partnered with Saint Laurent to serve as a Global Beauty Ambassador since 2017. Paris Fashion Week previews to come fashion collections with fashion shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 program highlights new collections from brands such as Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the return of Alexander McQueen to the Parishourly.

