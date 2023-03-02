Brunello Cucinelli honored by Neiman Marcus

Brunello Cucinelli grew up in a farming family and only a few photos of him as a child have survived. The clothes he wears there are durable, simple and basic.

We weren’t a wealthy family, he said. My mother used to buy these clothes and they were supposed to last the whole season.

He zoomed in from the restored and repurposed 13th-century castle in Solomeo, Italy, which serves as both the base of operations for his global luxury empire and his spiritual raison d’être. The occasion was her selection to receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion later this month during Paris Fashion. (Designers Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi will also be honored at the awards; previous winners have included commerce titans like Coco Chanel, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.) Neimans, which is launching a limited-edition collection in April, has worn the Brunello Cucinelli label since the mid-90s and is its largest client partner worldwide.

Behind Cucinelli were immaculate white built-in shelves. On the top row, spread over about 10 feet, lay spools of cashmere in a rainbow of pastel neutrals: cotton candy, cactus, caramel. A kaleidoscope of tones bright enough to catch the eye but not too sharp to overwhelm it. We use neutral colors, he adds, but we’re never, ever basic.

The Brunello Cucinelli menswear fall 2023 presentation during Milan Fashion Week. Claudio Lavenia // Getty Images

For more than four decades, Cucinelli has been refining its extremely specific vision of luxury, rooted in but not limited to cashmere, by identifying the most provocative ways to be silent. Even though its clothes are expensive to make and buy, utilitarianism is a fundamental principle not only for the brand but also for the clientele: Mediterranean dandies and thoughtful tech bros, uninterested in flaunting their fortunes in an era of market anxiety. Fake black turtlenecks customized for Steve Jobs; more recently, gray T-shirts for Mark Zuckerberg. A group of tech titans, including Jeff Bezos, made a three-day pilgrimage to Solomeo.

Due to the prices, Cucinelli has long been the preserve of the wealthy and connoisseurs. But ever so slightly, the brand has gained mainstream notoriety, thanks to placement and name checks on shows that inhabit the halls of financial power like Billions, Successionand HBO sleazy shredded banking drama Industry.

Industry there’s a lot of if-you-know-you-know, a lot of exclusionary language, says Mickey Down, one of the series’ co-creators, who first heard of his mother’s clothes and now wears them himself (mostly acquired second-hand). Cucinelli pieces are mixed in the cabinets of some of the characters. It signals wealth but not loud wealth.

On the red carpet, too, Cucinelli has encountered actors eager to telegraph that they’re not your average celebrity poser, like Seth Rogen, who wore a white tuxedo to the Emmys last year. As for Chris Pine, it’s as easy for him to put this on as it is for someone else to put on shorts and a t-shirt, says Nicole DeJulio, of styling duo Wendi and Nicole, who works with the don’t worry darling actor.

That quiet confidence might be Cucinelli’s true trademark. The brand is an ocean, ebb and flow, impervious to the rest of the fashion world. Its evolution is icy even as it expands. The clothes don’t suggest a specific era or style so much as they embody a philosophy.

Just like the man. Cucinelli exudes a kind of techno-optimism, without the technology. It espouses ideas similar to those that come up in conversations about ethical capitalism. If the work contains dignity, honor and freedom, he insists, the product will contribute significantly to the world.

The way this is manifested in Cucinelli is twofold, first in the clothes themselves, with their soberly sumptuous fabrics, their sober silhouettes and their respect for the body. Above all, you have to feel and be chic, young, sporty, sexy, charming, he says. A blazer, he says, should feel like a sweater, sweater, cardigan. It must be sweet. It must be fascinating. So comfortable and unassuming you could play tennis in it.

Seth Rogen in Brunello Cucinelli at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Trae Patton/NBC // Getty Images

Second, Cucinelli’s ideas of decency are rooted in his business model, with his human pace of work and his all-inclusive business village of Solomeo, the town in Perugia that the designer has been renovating and restoring for over 30 years. . There, workers have communal lunches, strict limits on working hours, and access to various amenities that Cucinelli built, including a theater, a cellar, and, soon, a library. The corporate culture, insofar as it can be called that, is informed by his vivid childhood memories of seeing how badly his father was treated after the family moved from his farm to the city.

All this idea of ​​dignity comes from the watery eyes of my father, he says. I wanted to promote the economic dignity of human beings. You need to work in a better workplace. You must receive better salaries and you must also be treated like a thinking soul. Next to him, atop a pile of strategically disordered books, was a marble bust of the Venus of Arles. Umberto, Cucinelli’s father, died last year at the age of 100, an event that made the already philosophical son even more thoughtful. Umberto often reminded Brunello that hard work was not in itself a virtue.

He used to say to me, do you really want to be the richest guy in the graveyard? remembers Cucinelli. The cemetery, he remarked with a laugh, was quite small.

His taste for lavishness has a similar origin story. If you think back to my dad and my uncles, I’ve never seen them wear anything too pretty or too colorful, says Cucinelli. I don’t remember any really vibrant colors there. And also the same blazer that we had in our wardrobe was used for a funeral, for a wedding, maybe to go to mass on a Sunday. Today, although he embraces color, his tones are almost impressionistic. His figure is that of a classic Italian gentleman, with just the slightest hint of rake in him. Someone who understands that clothes should have purpose, and only then flair.

Earlier the day of our conversation, Cucinelli had packed for the men’s salon in Florence, Pitti Uomo, trying on his old coats from 1996 and 1998. There isn’t much difference between what I wore a while ago. 30 years and today, he says. The only difference is how I combine and accessorize them.

In a way, Cucinelli’s clothes, reliable but also luxurious, sharp and enriching, serve as armor against impermanence. People may change, but the way clothes are designed and worn largely does not change. They are islands of comfort that resist the ravages of time.

I’ve always been very passionate about history, says Cucinelli. That’s why whatever happens, I tell myself, it’s already happened at another time in the past. And it really helps me not to be too afraid of the world. This way I can live a life of hope.

