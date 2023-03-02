What is the value of viral fashion?

How gagged should a fashion fan be? Very seems to be the answer if recent seasons are any indication.

This year alone, fashion stunts, gags and gimmicks seemingly calibrated to go viral online have included celebrities in faux taxidermy dresses at Schiaparelli, Harry Styles crystal Egonlab rompers at the Grammys, Sam Smiths inflatable Harri pants at the Brit Awards and models hitting the runway. in animal prostheses in Collina Strada. And that’s only until February.

Whether it’s dressing celebrities in over-the-top looks, producing memorable products, or staging runway shows with clear eye-catchers, brands have turned to stunts in a rapidly changing media environment where competition to attract attention is more intense than ever.

For nearly a decade, the rise of social media algorithms that foster provocation by detecting and amplifying debate has coincided with a fashion cycle where bold statements from brands like Balenciaga and Gucci have driven the conversation about fashion.

But even as the pace of viral fashion moments reaches an all-time high, some brands are moving away from this approach, which carries both risks and benefits and can be difficult to sustain.

For brands that used communication stunts to maximize their visibility, it became more than a stunt, it became their mode of marketing, said communications consultant Youssef Marquis, who previously worked at Louis Vuitton and Givenchy. They are trapped in a race for the next bigger viral moment.

Balenciaga caused a debate on social media with products including an $1,800 trash bag. (Balenciaga)

Any good buzz?

This weekend in Paris, Kerings Balenciaga plans to reboot with an understated, archival approach after years of creating lightning rod moments on social media with products like leather trash bags and dazzling platform crocs; campaigns including dystopian newsletters; and red carpet stunts like wrapping Kim Kardashian’s face and body at the Met Gala. These moments often caused as much pleasure as loathing, fueling online buzz and booming revenue.

Balenciagas sales have slowed sharply, however, since the brand faced widespread backlash last November for including S&M-inspired products in a campaign featuring children. Although designer Demna insisted the faux pas was never intended to provoke, the fallout has caused the brand to rethink the way it grabs attention.

Gucci, which for years led the fashion conversation with campy, twisted outfits and shows that included models walking through fire, wearing dragons and severed heads, or parading hand-in-hand with their identical twins, has also given up on stunt work, as it refocuses on telling its heritage story following the departure of designer Alessandro Michele.

But Balenciaga and Gucci aren’t the only brands reevaluating their approach. The use of earned media metrics that value quantity over quality of online discussion has become ubiquitous in the fashion industry in recent years, but not all buzz is good.

Some houses are beginning to reconsider their recipe for buzz, moving away from a logic of volume, notes Claire Gallon, who advises luxury brands for The Salmon Consulting in Paris. How buzz actually contributes to a brand’s desirability is back in focus, as are the risks when things boil over.

For smaller brands, courting viral buzz can seem like an imperative to compete with big rivals. But virality can be a double-edged sword, as with the reaction to Schiaparelli’s use of faux taxidermy during the high fashion season in January. The tiny Parisian house that claims never to pay its celebrity clients dressed Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat in looks that were catnip on social media, garnering an estimated $45 million in earned media exposure, according to the consultancy firm Launchmetrics.

The talk was far from entirely positive: Schaiparellis’ Dante-inspired faux taxidermy, according to designer Daniel Roseberry, went viral not just because the pieces were visually striking, but because many thought Jenner was wearing a real lion, while others accused the brand of glamorizing big game hunting and its colonial connotations, whether the lion was real or not.

Still, the buzz from Schiaparelli’s couture outing exceeded what multibillion-dollar brands like Chanel and Dior were able to generate this season with a well-stocked bench of paid ambassadors.

Thanks to these moments, there is an awareness of these brands and creations, which otherwise would not exist, said Lucien Pags, the Paris-based public relations guru who represents both Schiaparelli and Coperni, the brand. up and coming girl who won Paris Fashion Week last September with a viral moment when Bella Hadids Coperni’s slip dress was spray painted live on the catwalk.

Despite the perceived intensity of many social media firestorms under the umbrella of controversy, you have many layers, some of which are acceptable, he added. If you respect your audience, you can play with provocation.

But in the future, more and more big fashion brands seem to be refocusing their resources on buying more stable and controlled visibility through ambassador agreements with mainstream stars who are expected to plug the brand from safe way by putting the gratuitous buzz of viral chatter on the back burner. .

Schiaparelli’s couture show in January 2023 sparked both viral buzz and controversy, with custom looks for Kylie Jenner (left) and Doja Cat (right). (Getty Images)

Standardization of brand awareness

Investing in hyper-visibility might make sense right now, but as brands look to the future, they’re wondering if it works to constantly surprise or if it actually leads to commoditization of brand awareness, said The Salmons Gallon. When brands are all pulling on the same thread, customers forget who was even behind each one [stunt].

For small businesses, creating a viral buzz is still often seen as the best way to compete for visibility, with the potential reward outweighing the risks. Of course, Sam Smith was mocked by some online users as desperate for attention for showing up on the Brit Awards red carpet wearing a bouncy Harri look. But the look was true to both Smith’s and the brand’s vision, and helped put the designer on the map.

Harri says he’s since seen demand take off for custom projects such as music videos and performances: Even for a fledgling business, viral buzz is most valuable when aligned with the company’s unique identity and ambitions. A brand.

There are so many brands that little ones can’t resist the lure of a viral moment. It can, however, be a fatal attraction, because then how do you deal with it?, Marquis said. The strongest feat for a young brand is to create an identity, to convey a unique message.