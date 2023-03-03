Beate Karlsson AVAVAV Milan Fashion Week FW23 Show





Beate Karlsson’s AVAVAV has a knack for creating viral runway shows. For Spring/Summer 2023, the designer encouraged her models to stumble dramatically on the catwalk, and this season was just as comical to watch as her Fall/Winter 2023 collection literally fell apart. Speaking about the collection, titled ‘Fake It Till You Break It’, Karlsson said: “I asked myself; Why is luxury so serious? Is it because we strive to be perfect? could bad quality still be luxurious? The last collection was about maintaining a false projection of wealth and the personal failure of losing face when that illusion breaks down. I’m still on that theme, there’s something very interesting about shame and what happens when you’re vulnerable i wondered; what’s the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a fashion house and i thought breakable clothes might be . With that in mind, the designer commented on the “superficiality of fashion.” However, as the show continues to go viral on TikTok, many commentators and fans of the brand are delving into how AVAVAV has dissected the problematic industry that is fast fashion. #hypebae #beatekarlsson #Fashion Week original sound – HYPEBAE @hypebae Another angle of the AVAVAV FW23 fashion show. ? What are your thoughts? #avavav First, a bag broke at the end of the model’s walk. Then another man’s heels broke. Shortly after, the visor of a cap fell off and the joke became clear – it was on purpose. The clothes have literally detached themselves from their structures; the pants blew off the model to reveal their bare legs, and the dresses were pulled away from the others. The show, which saw everyone in attendance with their phones out to capture the antics, ended with Karlsson coming out for his bow. Only, the step-and-repeat wall came crashing down behind her, closing the show. Take a look at the collection and clips from the track above. Elsewhere, find out what’s happening at Paris Fashion Week FW23.

