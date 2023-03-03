Rebel Princess Diana’s Second Wedding Dress Took More Risks Than Stepdaughters











Nicholas Murphy



Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s second wedding dresses are well known, but do you remember those of their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana? Check out her daring pink honeymoon outfit with ex-husband King Charles.



Princess Kate And Meghan Markle were among the royal ladies who followed specific rules and guidelines when it came to their wedding dressand while they could be more risky with their second bridal outfittheir late mother-in-law princess diana was probably more rebellious.

But the question is, do you remember the lesser-known outfit change of Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother? Join us as we look back on the royal’s colorful ensemble, which she almost didn’t wear…

All eyes were on Diana as she walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on July 29, 1981 to marry her ex-husband King Charles. She wore a David and Elizabeth Emanuel puff-sleeved dress with a record-breaking 25ft train, before swapping her dress for a very unexpected pink set as she headed for her honeymoon with her new hubby.

Footage shows the newlyweds waving to the crowds as they left Romsey station for their journey to Gibraltar, Charles looking dapper in a gray suit while Diana wore a pink midi dress with a fitted waist and layered jacket , both designed by David Sassoon for Bellville Sassoon. She finished her look with her short hair styled in her classic bouncy curls and a matching pastel colored hat and clutch.

Princess Diana was pictured at Romsey station wearing a pink ensemble on her wedding day

In fact, two jackets with prairie collars and ruffled sleeves were created for the ensemble – one with shorter sleeves (which she wore after her nuptials) and another with long sleeves in case of warmer weather. costs. Genius!

With a classic silhouette and multiple coat options, the tailored outfit later became part of the royal’s work wardrobe – she sported the long-sleeved version during the royal’s 1982 tour of Australia and to open a hospital in Grimsby in 1983.

The Princess of Wales stunned in an A-line satin second wedding dress

Meanwhile, her future daughters-in-law opted for much more traditional white dresses for their wedding days. The Prince of Wales’ wife, Kate, swapped her Sarah Burton lace dress for Alexander McQueen for another dress from the same designer with a satin A-line skirt, embellished waist and sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a soft cream cardigan.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s bride, Meghan, replaced her simple boat-neck dress by Givenchy with a stunning open back. dress by Stella McCartney for his evening reception.

Meghan Markle opted for a second Stella McCartney backless wedding dress

According People, Princess Diana almost didn’t have her pink wedding dress, as it was initially turned away from the Bellville Sassoon boutique in London. She reportedly bought an outfit for her engagement photos around closing time, and the sales associate recommended she visit the nearby Harrod’s store after failing to recognize the royal.

“You can imagine how Belinda [Bellville] and David [Sassoon] felt when they realized the future Princess of Wales had been turned away,” said Matthew Storey, curator of Royal style in the making fashion show at Kensington Palace.

Diana and Charles at their engagement photocall

Fortunately, Diana returned to the store with her mother and she continued to have a close relationship with the designers, who also created the blue ensemble she wore for her engagement announcement.

