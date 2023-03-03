Fashion
Rebel Princess Diana’s Second Wedding Dress Took More Risks Than Stepdaughters
Nicholas Murphy
Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s second wedding dresses are well known, but do you remember those of their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana? Check out her daring pink honeymoon outfit with ex-husband King Charles.
Princess Kate And Meghan Markle were among the royal ladies who followed specific rules and guidelines when it came to their wedding dressand while they could be more risky with their second bridal outfittheir late mother-in-law princess diana was probably more rebellious.
But the question is, do you remember the lesser-known outfit change of Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother? Join us as we look back on the royal’s colorful ensemble, which she almost didn’t wear…
WATCH: King Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul’s Cathedral after wedding
All eyes were on Diana as she walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on July 29, 1981 to marry her ex-husband King Charles. She wore a David and Elizabeth Emanuel puff-sleeved dress with a record-breaking 25ft train, before swapping her dress for a very unexpected pink set as she headed for her honeymoon with her new hubby.
Footage shows the newlyweds waving to the crowds as they left Romsey station for their journey to Gibraltar, Charles looking dapper in a gray suit while Diana wore a pink midi dress with a fitted waist and layered jacket , both designed by David Sassoon for Bellville Sassoon. She finished her look with her short hair styled in her classic bouncy curls and a matching pastel colored hat and clutch.
Princess Diana was pictured at Romsey station wearing a pink ensemble on her wedding day
In fact, two jackets with prairie collars and ruffled sleeves were created for the ensemble – one with shorter sleeves (which she wore after her nuptials) and another with long sleeves in case of warmer weather. costs. Genius!
FIND OUT: Princess Diana covered up a last-minute wedding dress disaster – did you spot it?
With a classic silhouette and multiple coat options, the tailored outfit later became part of the royal’s work wardrobe – she sported the long-sleeved version during the royal’s 1982 tour of Australia and to open a hospital in Grimsby in 1983.
The Princess of Wales stunned in an A-line satin second wedding dress
Meanwhile, her future daughters-in-law opted for much more traditional white dresses for their wedding days. The Prince of Wales’ wife, Kate, swapped her Sarah Burton lace dress for Alexander McQueen for another dress from the same designer with a satin A-line skirt, embellished waist and sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a soft cream cardigan.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s bride, Meghan, replaced her simple boat-neck dress by Givenchy with a stunning open back. dress by Stella McCartney for his evening reception.
Meghan Markle opted for a second Stella McCartney backless wedding dress
According People, Princess Diana almost didn’t have her pink wedding dress, as it was initially turned away from the Bellville Sassoon boutique in London. She reportedly bought an outfit for her engagement photos around closing time, and the sales associate recommended she visit the nearby Harrod’s store after failing to recognize the royal.
“You can imagine how Belinda [Bellville] and David [Sassoon] felt when they realized the future Princess of Wales had been turned away,” said Matthew Storey, curator of Royal style in the making fashion show at Kensington Palace.
Diana and Charles at their engagement photocall
Fortunately, Diana returned to the store with her mother and she continued to have a close relationship with the designers, who also created the blue ensemble she wore for her engagement announcement.
SHOP NOW: Backless Wedding Dresses: by Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter and more
Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20230302165726/princess-diana-rebellious-second-wedding-dress-unlike-princess-kate-meghan-markle/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emir of Qatar criticizes the delay in aid for the victims of the earthquake in Syria | Turkey and Syria earthquake news
- China sets growth target this year at ‘around 5%’ to revive economy
- Northern Ireland businesses cautiously optimistic about EU trade dealExBulletin
- Jokowi arrives in Bandung to inaugurate four infrastructure projects
- UN report: modern weapons are smuggled into Haiti from the United States
- Blake Lively’s Personal Trainer Helps Hollywood Actresses Look “Toned” By Building Muscle To Boost Their Metabolism
- Men’s Tennis Grips St. Franciscus and Hofstra
- Islamabad police have no idea about Imran Khan; PTI warns against protests – Pakistan
- Assam government to hold road show in Mumbai to promote tourism and appeal to Bollywood
- Next in fashion season 2 review
- Coach Mike Krzyzewski gives his March Madness Final Four prediction
- Preview: Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor – prediction, team news, line-ups