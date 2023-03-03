Raleigh event offers free dresses to high school students





RALEIGH, North Carolina Say yes to the prom dress! High school students will have the opportunity to take home a free prom dress to Raleigh in a one-of-a-kind celebration on April 1. say yes to the prom dress will be held on April 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s MMC Church at 4 North Blount St. There will be DJ music, a cartoon artist, drinks, snacks, and prom-related raffle prizes, such as an in-home photo shoot and coupons for spray tans, waxing and bodices. will be held on April 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s MMC Church at 4 North Blount St. There will be DJ music, a cartoon artist, drinks, snacks, and prom-related raffle prizes, such as an in-home photo shoot and coupons for spray tans, waxing and bodices. More than 200 prom dresses will be on display for attendees to try on with the help of their own personal buyers from North Carolina State University sororities. The event is organized by the I Am Worth It Foundation, a scholarship fund founded in April 2022 by Jennifer Payne, a working mother of two. “Our goal is to make this event a complete event so attendees feel incredibly special from start to finish,” Payne said. The event isn’t just a place to find a prom dress – it’s a celebration. “We wanted to do a huge event for their big event – ​​prom,” Payne said. “Upon arrival, they’ll be assigned someone to walk them through the process from start to finish…helping them find the perfect dress, being their hype and helping them take pictures.” A 360-degree photo booth and balloon arch will serve as a backdrop for photos once attendees find their perfect dress, and everyone will leave with an emergency prom kit filled with items like hairpins. hair and hairspray. Amanda Mount, the event organizer, said this fundraiser comes at a crucial time. “COVID-19 has hit a lot of families very hard, and prom is something high school kids haven’t had for the past three years,” she said. “It’s a really big year for prom, and we want every girl to feel loved, beautiful, and prom-worthy.” Mount and Payne called high schools and posted on NextDoor and Facebook to spread the word, collecting dresses and sponsors along the way. There is still a need for dresses and donations in the weeks leading up to the event. “We would like to have as many dresses as possible because everyone has different shapes and sizes, color preferences…we want to have many options available for everyone,” Payne said. Community support needed The event also needs volunteers, clothes racks, clothes hangers, clothes bags and donations for emergency prom kits. Volunteers and sponsors are also needed to provide snacks, including handmade desserts. There are also opportunities to loan items for the event, and Payne is looking for companies willing to sponsor free prom tickets for event attendees. This is Raleigh’s first-ever Say Yes to the Prom Dress event, but organizers hope the event will grow in size each year. “Prom is something we want everyone to be able to attend, be part of the event and not feel so embarrassed about,” Mount said. “I hope these girls leave knowing how much they are worth.”

