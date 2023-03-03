ITV’s Josie Gibson wears Sosandar faux leather midi dress





Josie Gibson looked classy and elegant in a leather-look midi dress in a photo posted to social media on Tuesday, February 28. Josie, who regularly contributes to ITV This morning, took to Instagram to share her chic fashion pick with fans. The star shared a photo of herself alongside fellow celeb Gyles Brandreth for a segment the pair did on This morning. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In the photo, Josie looks stylish in a leather-look midi dress. Leather and faux leather are a key trend this season, with leather skirts, dresses and pants being a staple this season; appreciated for their elegance and versatility. And, who could deny that the leather jacket is a timeless piece that everyone adores? If you’re looking to embrace the faux leather trend, Josie shows you how to do it perfectly. Here she wears Sosandar’s burgundy ruched waist shirt dress with snap buttons. The dress has a host of flattering features including an elegant midi length, snap buttons and a ruched waist. The burgundy ruched waist shirt dress comes in sizes 6-20 and costs £89. Sosandar Burgundy Shirt Dress with Gathered Waist and Snap Front Sosandar

sosandar.com £89.00 And that’s not the only sleek leather-look look the star has been spotted in lately. Recently, Josie wore a beautiful faux leather skirt from River Island. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Here, Josie wears River Island’s black faux leather maxi skirt. The skirt has a host of flattering features including buttons and slits. Plus, it’s currently on sale, bringing the price down from £45 to just £35. River Island Faux Leather Maxi Skirt River Island

riverisland.com £45.00 £35.00 (22% off) If you’re looking to try out a leather skirt, we’ve curated a selection of our favorite options available to shop now: Knee Length Leather Pencil Skirt markandspencer.com £154.00 Marks and Spencer is always a safe bet when it comes to classic wardrobe basics and this belted pencil skirt is a perfect example. Black faux leather A-line skirt wallis.fr £49.00 £39.20 (20% off) Who said that (faux) leather had to be rigid? This A Line cut Wallis skirt adds shape and body to the fabric. Leather pencil skirt, £189 The White Company

thewhitecompany.com Are you looking for a genuine black leather skirt? The White Company’s knee-length pencil skirt would be an investment, but it’s a piece you could wear year after year. Pleated faux leather midi skirt M&S collection

markandspencer.com £6.49 Pleats are a great way to create movement in more structured materials, as this M&S faux leather midi shows. Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Mango’s black faux-leather skirt adds drama with a high slit and soft gathers from the waist, perfect for chic nights out. Eliza Leather Skirt, £129 fat face

fatface.com Looking for something a little shorter in genuine leather? This paneled pick from Fat Face might be the way to go, with a soft A-line cut so as not to be too restrictive. Faux Leather A-Line Midi Skirt M&S collection

markandspencer.com £35.00 A good midi skirt is always a wardrobe staple as it is versatile for different occasions. Faux leather skirt This longer black leather skirt may be made from faux fabric, but it looks just as good as the real thing. Valiat leather A-line skirt Ted Baker Ted Baker

Ted Baker £149.00 £105.00 (30% off) If it’s the real deal you’re looking for, high-end brand Ted Baker has this shorter A-line number in genuine leather. Black Snakeskin Effect Faux Leather Button Front Mini Skirt New look

New look £23.99 Prefer a little texture? This black snakeskin faux leather skirt from New Look offers style at an affordable price.

Alternatively, a leather jacket can be a great option for outerwear, allowing you to try this trend in a more subtle way. Take a look at some of our favorite styles below: Leather biker jacket This classic biker-inspired leather jacket is perfect worn over a sundress or paired with a simple blouse. It’s a style you can wear season after season. Faux Leather Trucker Jacket MS

markandspencer.com £59.00 One of our favorites from this edition, the M&S Leather Trucker Jacket is undeniably cool. Crafted from super soft and super versatile faux leather, it’s a style that can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Signature Leather Biker Jacket Karen Millen

karenmillen.com £359.00 £287.20 (20% off) This blush leather jacket is a perfect spring jacket with its light coloring. 100% leather, it will last for seasons to come. Wear with jeans or with a lightweight knit and midi skirt for an understated weekend look. Dakota leather jacket We love the rich hue of this chocolate leather design from Hobbs. This is a style that will work for all seasons. Faux Leather Biker Jacket M&S collection

markandspencer.com £49.50 This M&S design is timeless and it’s an absolute steal under £50. Although it’s made of faux leather, it looks like the real deal. It is also available in classic black. 100% leather jacket Online exclusive / LEATHER / SELECTION

mango.com £229.99 Mix things up with a leather bomber jacket. It will add a welcome vintage touch to your look. Oversized Leather Blazer puzzle-en-ligne.com £350.00 If you want the look of a leather jacket but are looking for something a little different, why not opt ​​for a leather blazer? Super cool, super smart. Bags & Accessories Whistles

whistles.com £299.00 This khaki jacket from Whisltes is a trans-seasonal design that you can wear in the colder months over knit, tailored trousers in exchange for a floral dress when the sun comes out. Leather jacket, natural john lewis

john lewis £199.00 If you prefer softer tones, why not try this John Lewis design? Crafted in leather, this jacket is a spring/summer essential. Black Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket Monk

monki.com $130.00 We love this faux fur trimmed version of the leather jacket. Oversized and relaxed, it’s perfect to throw on with jeans on a weekend getaway. Gerard Darel Margot Leather Biker Jacket, Camel Gerard Darel

johnlewis.com £450.00 This Gerard Darel design is definitely an investment but one you will have forever. Crafted from lamb leather, it’s a classic biker jacket with studded lapels and a relaxed, cropped fit that falls flatteringly over the shoulders. The best women’s leather jacket Kara Leather Jacket, £314 Building This jacket is a Baukjen signature piece. Relaxed fit and slightly longer and looser than a classic biker style, it’s ideal for spring.

Such a stylish trend.

