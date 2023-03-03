Fashion
ITV’s Josie Gibson wears Sosandar faux leather midi dress
Josie Gibson looked classy and elegant in a leather-look midi dress in a photo posted to social media on Tuesday, February 28.
Josie, who regularly contributes to ITV This morning, took to Instagram to share her chic fashion pick with fans. The star shared a photo of herself alongside fellow celeb Gyles Brandreth for a segment the pair did on This morning.
In the photo, Josie looks stylish in a leather-look midi dress. Leather and faux leather are a key trend this season, with leather skirts, dresses and pants being a staple this season; appreciated for their elegance and versatility. And, who could deny that the leather jacket is a timeless piece that everyone adores?
If you’re looking to embrace the faux leather trend, Josie shows you how to do it perfectly. Here she wears Sosandar’s burgundy ruched waist shirt dress with snap buttons. The dress has a host of flattering features including an elegant midi length, snap buttons and a ruched waist.
The burgundy ruched waist shirt dress comes in sizes 6-20 and costs £89.
And that’s not the only sleek leather-look look the star has been spotted in lately. Recently, Josie wore a beautiful faux leather skirt from River Island.
Here, Josie wears River Island’s black faux leather maxi skirt. The skirt has a host of flattering features including buttons and slits. Plus, it’s currently on sale, bringing the price down from £45 to just £35.
If you’re looking to try out a leather skirt, we’ve curated a selection of our favorite options available to shop now:
Alternatively, a leather jacket can be a great option for outerwear, allowing you to try this trend in a more subtle way. Take a look at some of our favorite styles below:
Such a stylish trend.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
