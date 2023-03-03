Essence Fashion Diary: Get ready for the Dior show with Thuso Mbedu





Hello Paris! It’s Paris Fashion Week right now, and we’re getting a bts, peak at the front row in all the glamour. For yesterday’s Fall/Winter 2023 show, ESSENCE joined the actress, budding mode he girl, and our September 2022 cover star, Thuso Mbedu, as she looked all glam for the Dior ready-to-wear show. The breakout star stole our hearts as Nawi last year The female king, and since then has been a mainstay on our moodboards, Instagram saved record, and Pinterest boards, for all of her killer outfits. Mbedu has become quite the red carpet fixture and fashion cool girl. With her low cut or natural hairstyles, together with her Wayman + Micah stylists, they created a formula that brings out Mbedu’s organic finesse. As we know, fashion can be used as a powerful tool for expression and change, and according to Mbedu, “Fashion has allowed me to explore and express myself without having to use my voice or my emotions. It can be as loud or as quiet as I want. It can be transformative and impactful. We got to see the magic in progress, from the glam (courtesy of Dior Beauty, of course) to a mini photo shoot at the hotel, front row of the show and backstage with miss Maria Grazia A look back at her day before the Dior Fall/Winter 23 show. 01 Thuso x Dior You’re never fully dressed without a smile. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 02 Paint me pretty! When do you feel most confident? When I break the ceiling of my own limits. It can be in any space: on a set, on a mat, behind the wheel, trying something new for the first time. It becomes very uncomfortable as you approach the precipice of your comfort zone, but as you push through, there is a newfound confidence that comes with being introduced to a you you never knew existed. I hope that makes sense. And again, when my hair, makeup, and clothes come together: it’s a completely different, confident me. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 03 Thuso x Dior The reinterpretation of floral fabrics. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 04 Hair: Check. Makeup: Check. Swag: triple check Austin Malema (RTC Studios) Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 06 How do you feel when you wear Dior? Class. Beautiful. Allowed. Confident – like I can’t do anything. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 07 Thuso x Dior These moments of connection bring everything together. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 08 Woman of the moment Thuso With Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) 09 It’s not the last time you’ll see us Sitting in the front row with Bella Ramsey. Austin Malema (RTC Studios) Images by: Austin Malema

