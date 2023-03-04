Mannequins and robots share the podium at the Coperni fashion show | Fashion





Welcome to the era of the super-robot. With their impossible proportions, thousand-foot looks, and uncanny ability to walk in 5-inch heels, catwalk models often come across as a different species from ordinary humans. But it was the models, including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila, who played the role of vulnerable flesh-and-blood creatures at the Coperni show in Paris, where they shared the stage with five robots. Coperni partnered with Boston Dynamics for the first fashion show in which robots, rather than models, were the stars. When the lights went out, four pairs of green eyes began to blink in the dark. When the Boston Dynamics Spots robot dogs, in yellow and black tarantula stripes, entered the room, there was an audible collective breath as each creature appeared to lock eyes and approach an audience member. The room took on a menacing look, as if at the mercy of five modern-day Baskerville Hounds. Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. Photography: Peter White/Getty Images Models emerged to share the stage with the Spots, but not even the most magnetic could hope for a watch as compelling as robot-spring feline grace and unblinking emerald gaze. A human and a robot approached, seemed to make friends, and then the Spot helped her take off her coat. Another robot picked up and carried a model handbag for her. The show was a modern fable, reconfiguring Jean de la Fontaine’s 17th-century poem The Wolf and the Lamb into a story about power relations between humans and robots, Coperni designers said after the show . Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, the duo behind the company, traveled to Boston to meet the creators of the most advanced robots in the world. Vaillant said Boston Dynamics was the first robot company to sign a charter that it would never give weapons to robots, the first to send robots to Ukraine to clean up dangerous bomb sites. He added: Ours is a positive message, that humans and technology can live together in harmony. He said, however, that the first time he encountered a Spot he found it an uncomfortable experience. But now I think they are just beautiful. Tech-obsessed brand Coperni broke the internet last season by spraying a dress from an aerosol can directly onto model Bella Hadid’s body during its runway show. skip newsletter promotion Sign up for fashion statement Style, with substance: what’s really in style this week, a roundup of the best fashion journalism and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Bella Hadid is dressed in spray fabric applique at the Coperni fashion show last year. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP/Getty Images Catwalk convention dictates that as soon as the models leave the catwalk and the designer bows, the audience rushes out. But with five robots still watching from the stage, the room remained peaceful and quiet long after Meyer and Vaillant had disappeared from the wings. Whether it’s nerfs or the lack of an etiquette guide for bot interactions wasn’t immediately clear. Eventually, the robots were joined by the manipulators directing the choreography from backstage, and the crowd breathed a sigh of relief. Shortly after, in true supermodel style, the robots were besieged by fans asking for selfies.

