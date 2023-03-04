Mervo Teacher Makes Her Dreams Come True With Prom Dress Gift





BALTIMORE Prom is just around the corner, and for some it may be difficult to get there due to the cost of attire. A teacher at Mervo High School throws a Prom Dress Drive party to make sure these students won’t go without. It can cost around $1,000 when you add up the cost of the dress, accessories, and everything that goes with the prom. But it’s a night the students will remember forever, and Candis Fields makes sure these girls feel like Cinderella. Tucked away on the ground floor of Mervo High School is Fields’ classroom. Here you will find a range of long to short prom dresses, shimmering in silk. Everyone is waiting for the good student to say “yes to the dress”. “We’ve even had students ask just when we were hanging dresses today, oh what size is this dress or oh can I see this dress for my sister,” Fields said. It’s something Fields has been doing since 2017. She says, “Increasing prom tickets as well as increasing dresses. It’s just become a part where students just can’t attend because they don’t want to feel less than their friends, but neither can they afford, their families can’t afford dresses.” This year, she is partnering with the nonprofit Top Ladies of Distinction, Baltimore Chapter, a humanitarian organization. “Our best ladies, we donated dresses, we donated hangers, we donated garment bags and we’ll be coming next week to help with the actual program,” said Kimberly Whitaker, Director of TLOD Orientation Baltimore Chapter. . It’s Browse and Bag Day, where on the evening of March 7 from 3-6 p.m., Mervo High School students can walk into school and try on the perfect dress. The best part is that they can take it home for free. No questions asked and no one has to know. “I’m so grateful that I was able to give to others,” said Kayla Gray, a recent graduate of Mervo High School. She says she picked out six dresses from her closet to donate. Remembering how lucky she was to have a dress; she now wants to give back. “For most families and students, it will be a weight lifted off their shoulders because they will be able to experience the moment that they may never have had or may not have had. before,” Gray said. So far, several prom dresses have been donated, but they are receiving more donations at Mervo High School until next Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the event, Fields will donate the rest of the dresses to Baltimore City Foster Care.

