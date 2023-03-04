Opening of the Life Time fitness club in Scottsdale Fashion Square





Life Time’s newest “luxury athletic club” in the Phoenix metro area is now open at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The seventh location in the valley, which was announced in November 2021, opened on March 3 with features including a rooftop pool with views of Camelback Mountain, sauna, fitness studios, spa, a café and “a state-of-the-art practice floor”. Advertised on its website as a “country athletic club”, it is four stories high and will offer group fitness classes including yoga, barre, Pilates, cycling and weight training. The health club is near the entrance to the luxury wing of Fashion Square on Goldwater Boulevard and Fashion Square Drive. Here’s what else to expect at Life Time’s Scottsdale Fashion Square location. Store closures in the Phoenix metro area:Bed, Bath & Beyond, a tattoo parlor and more Scottsdale Lifetime Membership Pricing Memberships cost $299 per month, with a one-time $750 initiation fee, according to a representative. Founder and CEO Bahram Akradi told The Arizona Republic that the Scottsdale location will be more exclusive. Memberships will be capped at less than 2,000 people, he said. Also, day passes will not be available. Members will be assigned one guest per month. Scottsdale Hours of Operation Beginning on opening day, Life Time’s Scottsdale Fashion Square Club will be open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. Cult favorite:Jeni’s ice cream shop is open in Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know Life Time Scottsdale Gym Equipment The second floor houses the training and cycling studios, as well as the training room. Cardio, strength and functional training equipment options include: Momentum and motorized treadmills.

Rowing machines.

Ellipticals.

Stairlifts.

Dumbbells.

Kettlebells.

Plate loading machines.

Racks and Olympic platforms.

Eleiko dumbbells and bumper plates.

BOSU balance trainers.

Heavy bags.

Plyometric boxes.

Suspension trainers. Fitness Classes at Life Time Scottsdale Hundreds of lessons will be offered weekly, according to a Life Time representative, and seats can be reserved through the Life Time app up to seven days in advance. The third floor includes a small group workout area (Ultra Fit and GTX), and the fourth floor houses a Reformer Pilates room and a yoga studio. The bar room is on the first floor near the changing rooms. The courses include: Yoga.

Rod.

Pilates.

Bar strength.

Warrior sculpture.

Bike. Life Time Scottsdale Fashion Square Pool The Scottsdale location features an outdoor pool deck of over 7,500 square feet with a lap pool, bistro, and lounge. The swimming pool has three lanes. Scottsdale Openings:When Food Network star Giada de Laurentiis’ first Arizona restaurants will open Food and drink at Life Time in Scottsdale There are several places where you can eat and drink at Life Time. Next to the pool is a bistro and cabanas that can be rented. There is also a LifeCafe in the reception area on the first floor where coffee and juice are available. Lifetime sauna and spa services Life Time features a cedar wood sauna, cold plunge, eucalyptus-scented steam room and whirlpool located in the rejuvenation suite between the men’s and women’s locker rooms. The LifeSpa offers esthetician and massage services. New Stores in Metro Phoenix:Anthropologie, Gucci Men, and Vintage Mid-Century Furniture Lifetime Scottsdale Fashion Square Details: 4724 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale. 480-791-0635, https://www.lifetime.life. Contact the reporter at[email protected]. Follow her on Twitter@kimirobinand Instagram@ReporterKiMi. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

