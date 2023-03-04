Colin Farrell will dress to match his Oscar date

Colin Farrelis very excited about his date for the Oscars because it’s his 13-year-old son,Henry. We both wear velor tuxedos, Farrell says during our interview forLittle Golden Men. He is also very happy to reunite with the cast and crew ofThe Banshees of Inisherinone more time. It will be a laugh, and it will be the final push across the line. Well, just celebrate the day and enjoy it, and forget about any idea of ​​victory and all that ensues.

Farrell enjoyed what is arguably one of the highlights of his career. Last year he appeared inMatt ReevessThe Batman,GonadadasAfter Yang,Ron HowardsThirteen lives,And Banshees, which earned him his very first Oscar nomination. InBanshees, he plays Pdraic, a gentle man whose easy existence is turned upside down when his best friend, Colm (Brendan Gleeson), attempts to end their longtime friendship. For his performance, Farrell won Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival and the Golden Globe, while also receiving nominations for SAG and Critics Choice.

Farrell has had a very busy awards season, but he’s now diving into his next project: starring inThe Penguin,HBO Maxs series centered around the villainous Batman. While he’s excited to start (he tellsvanity loungehis first day of filming will be March 1, the day after our interview), he says it won’t be easy to finally close the book on Banshees at the Oscars on March 12. We will miss it, not the accolades and not the attention, but it was a beautiful moment to make this film, he says. So we kind of had an extension of that magic by being together for those five or six months. Well, miss seeing you. I will definitely miss seeing them.

From New York, Farrell spoke withlittle golden menon the first rock and roll version of Martin McDonaghsBansheesstoryline, how his two sons helped him enjoy this whirlwind awards season, and which director he might reunite with next.

__Vanity Fair:__I just saw you at the SAG Awards on Sunday, and from what I understand you flew to New York the next day to start working onThe Penguin. What does life look like to you right now?

Colin Farrel:I say this not out of complaint, just out of observation: it’s more chaotic than I would like or used to. But I’m so glad to be near the end just so I can focus onThe Penguin. After doing the SAGs on Sunday, I flew out Monday morning and I start filming tomorrow [Wednesday] Morning. It’s going to be like a 4 a.m. pickup just so we can do makeup because it’s about three or four hours of makeup every morning. But I’m super excited. The great joy of all this is actually the work. These past few months have truly been amazing and it was so heartwarming to be able to share it with the whole Banshees crew and the other crews of the other films that we have come across. But I’m really excited to get back to the work part.

Are your kids keeping you humble? What are they saying about what’s happening with you this year, with your first Oscar nomination?

If anything, they do the opposite. I can be a little kicking sandcastles about all this, about the awards season stuff. I remember my boy came home from school one day and he heard, I think I had won the National Board of Review and said, yeah, that’s cool. And he left, [mockingly] Yeah yeah yeah. Yeah, that’s cool. He’s gone, Come on, enjoy it for God’s sake. Have fun. And I was like, okay, I’m going to lean on that wisdom. His point was that you can be overwhelmed by this. You can take it all too seriously by really trying not to take it seriously, in a way. There is a bit of a catch there.

As a human being, I know what’s really important to me in life and that’s not what happened in the last six months. So knowing that just frees me up to enjoy it. This is my first time doing all of this, and I’ve been working as an actor for 25 years, so I’m just trying to enjoy it.