Global Hosiery (Women’s and Men’s) Market Report 2023: Market to Exceed USD 55 Billion by 2030





DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hosiery (women and men): global strategic activity report” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. Global hosiery market (women and men) to reach $55.6 billion by 2030 In the altered post COVID-19 business landscape, the Global Hosiery (Women’s and Men’s) Market estimated at US$41.8 billion in 2022, is expected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% and reach US$37.5 billion at the end of the analysis period. Given the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment growth is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 3.3% for the next 8-year period. The US market is estimated at $7 billionWhile China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% The hosiery market (women’s and men’s) in the United States is estimated at 7 billion US dollars in the year 2022. Chinathe second largest economy in the world, is expected to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets include Japan And Canada, each expected to grow by 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 2.9%. What’s new for 2023? Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; relaxation of the zero-Covid policy in China and its “bumpy” reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

– war; global inflation; relaxation of the zero-Covid policy in and its “bumpy” reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and percentage market shares of main competitors

Market presence in multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Peer-to-peer collaborative online interactive updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Free updates for one year Main topics covered: MARKET OVERVIEW Overview of the influencer market

Global Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a looming global recession

2020: A year of disruption and transformation

The apparel and textile industry is feeling the impact

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Gamers Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact on the hosiery industry

Sock brands focus on accelerating recovery as restrictions ease

Tights to maintain the status quo as an essential base and take advantage of patterned options

Hosiery: an introduction

A trip down memory lane

Classification of knitwear

Socks

Sheer Hosiery/Tights

Tights/Opaque

Support hosiery

Competitive landscape

Noteworthy Strategies

Recent market activity

Global brands MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS Innovations and advancements in knitwear drive growth

The hosiery market is turning green with the rise of sustainable and biodegradable offerings

The pandemic is accelerating the march towards sustainability in the hosiery industry

Consumer awareness drives trend towards sustainable yarns in sock manufacturing

Brands are developing eco-friendly and more sustainable tights to avoid waste

Manufacturers Focus on High-Performance Yarns for Improved Products

Luxury hosiery on the run

Hosiery for older and taller consumers offers significant growth potential

Prevalence of obesity among women aged 20 and older in the United States

Industry Witnesses Reignited Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose: an old style trend turned new

Mesh, bright colors and sequins mark the hottest trends in Pantyhose Arena

Fishnet stockings to stay on for a long time

Bridal stockings: a niche segment

Maternity hosiery offers lucrative growth opportunities

High Performance Sock Market Witnesses Increase Participation

Consumers are heating up with quirky sock designs and patterns

Smart socks: an emerging category

Athletic socks are experiencing strong growth

Over-the-knee socks create a stir

Skinners: a wearable alternative to socks and shoes

Support knitwear mixes with on-trend knitwear

Men’s Gain Support Tights

Compression tights are part of men’s fashion and fitness trend

Athleisure Hosiery: the perfect blend of athletics and recreation

Tendency to “tights under shorts”

Hosiery market shows rise in e-commerce sales

Internet penetration and usage patterns bode well

Growing indulgence in digital lifestyles boosts online hosiery sales

The rise of online services drives the growth of subscription box services

Favorable demographic trends bolster the market outlook

Women: the largest consumer base for hosiery

Teenage population: a lucrative demography

Manufacturers focus on millennials to support sales

Rising world population drives demand for clothing and hosiery

Booming Middle Class Population Drives Market Growth FOCUS ON CERTAIN PLAYERS (Total 298 featured) CSP International Fashion Group Spa

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Toe-Moretz, LLC

Golden Lady Spa

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Kayser-Roth Company

LVMH

Sculptz, Inc.

Sheertex

Donna Karan LLC company store

Trere Innovation srl

Wolford AG For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci8unl About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and the latest trends. Media Contact: Research and Markets

Laura Woodsenior

[email protected] For EST office hours, call +1-917-300-0470

For USA/CAN call toll free +1-800-526-8630

For GMT office hours call +353-1-416-8900 US Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside the US): +353-1-481-1716 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg SOURCE Research and Markets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hosiery-women-and-men-market-report-2023-market-to-surpass-55-billion-by-2030—hosiery-market-eyes-on-green-with-the-rise-of-sustainable-biodegradable-offerings-301762168.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos