Fashion
Stream it or skip it?
Three years, a cancellation, a renewal and a change of host later and Next in fashion is back on Netflix with season 2. Superstar model Gigi Hadid joins Tan France (on loan from weird eye) in this search for the next great fashion designer. Designers range from newcomers from the middle of nowhere to international professionals who need this competition because… uh, they’re exposed on Netflix? Of course! But after such a long wait, is it Next in fashion always ahead of the trends? Or has the fashion world abandoned this contest?
NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2: Stream it or skip it?
Opening shot: A model wrapped in bridal tulle and flowers, totally dominating the catwalk! Another with a Whoville hairstyle and an outfit made entirely of bows posing spectacularly! Another stepping out onto the runway with big 80s prom hair, a barely there top and a puffy hot pink skirt! These are just a few of the edgy looks we’ll be seeing this season on Next in fashionso if you are interested is not stung, maybe… I don’t know, did you watch the perfect match still final?
The essential: It’s been three years since Netflix’s first fashion contest (re: only) launched a new season on Netflix. Why was the show canceled? Was it renewed solely on Gigi Hadid’s promise to promote the show to its 77 million instagram followers? Where is Alexa Chung? ! The throwback episode wastes no time on trivial matters like these. There are 12 new designers to put through their paces and an incredibly tight schedule to wring them out. The premiere challenges designers to create a look fit for royalty in just 8 hours and change and it will be partially judged by Donatella and VersaceBESIDES.
What shows will this remind you of? There are obvious similarities with Project track and all other talent-based contests show that Track inspired. But I think a clearer comparison can be made with that of Fox Senior Level Leader. There is the “Followingconnection, sure, but both shows take a fairly generic premise (one is a cooking contest, the other a design contest) and execute it in the most convoluted way possible. Senior Level Leader features three kitchens stacked on top of each other, a descending food platform and a plot of running. Next in fashion has equally dire circumstances with its incredibly tight deadlines, limited fabric selection and elaborate runway layouts with a live audience.
Sex and skin: There’s no time for sex on shows like these, but there’s always plenty of skin, sometimes unintentionally. Qaysean’s Nefertiti-inspired look ends up showing perhaps too much of her role model when her gold denim fabric refuses to hug her body the way it had hoped. This results in a feature that is best described as a zippered strap.
Farewell shot: Who’s coming home?! These shows have a built-in cliffhanger moment that isn’t used when they air week after week. But with each episode available to stream at the same time, Netflix can push the eliminations to the start of the next episode, enticing viewers to keep watching.
Sleeping Star: I give that to Godoy and considering he’s the first designer to speak on camera at the premiere, I think the show is on board. Godoy is a made-for-TV personality thanks to his eclectic and colorful style and personality, but it’s immediately clear that Godoy is first a fashion designer and then an up-and-coming reality TV character. I’ll say this: I think Godoy, whose main clientele is drag queens, is proof that there needs to be some sort of contest series that shines a light on the fierce collaborations between designers and queens.
Our opinion : It took three years, but Next in fashion made the necessary improvements after a turbulent but promising first season. The biggest change isn’t even swapping Chung for Hadid. It’s getting rid of the weirdness of teams that shocked designers and baffled audiences in Season 1. Instead of pairing designers into arbitrary teams, all 12 compete as individuals from the jump. Thank God.
Regarding the change of accommodation, it works. Moving from Alexa Chung to Gigi Hadid changes the host dynamic a bit. Tan and Alexa felt a lot more like peers, and Tan and Gigi have more of an uptight older brother and energetic little sister vibe. It’s different but, honestly, Hadid’s fresh, frantic positivity helps shed all the cobwebs the show has acquired in limbo. And what Hadid lacks in hosting experience, she more than makes up for with legitimate fashion credibility. She literally lives for fashion and her point of view is incredibly insightful even if Tan has to do more bickering than usual. Still, it’s fun to watch Hadid push France out of their comfort zone from time to time.
The only downside of Next in fashion format is the rushed creation process. Eight hours to craft a coronation-ready look that will be paraded in front of Donatalla Versace is just insane. Yes, it makes TV frenetic as designers panic trying to meet the challenge, but does it make for beauty? Would not great seems to do for great TV? When there is such a lack of time, it makes Next in fashion feel more like a challenge to see who can finish a garment in 8 hours rather than who can make the best garment. Give them time, come on!
Overall, however, Next in fashion Season 2 is off to a promising start. This not only succeeds in justifying the return of the show once canceled, but also in justifying future seasons, hopefully, where the creators will have a little more time to breathe.
Our call: SPREAD IT. Next in fashion is back and better than ever (though there’s still a little room for improvement).
|
