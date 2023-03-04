Fashion
Dress for Success – Storm Lake Times Pilot
Conservatives across the country are freaking out about men dressing in women’s clothes, and vice versa. Apparently cross-dressing marks the end of civilization.
If so, civilization ended decades ago.
In the 1950s, the nascent medium of television grew on cross-dressing men. Milton Berle and Sid Caesar built their acting careers in sketches where they dressed as women. Johnny Carson, the Iowa-born, Nebraska-raised king of late-night television from 1962 to 1992, appeared hundreds of times as Aunt Blabby, amusing millions of fans across the country with her portrayal of a old woman. Then there was the great improv comedian Jonathan Winters, whose character Maude Frickert displayed a quick wit with an even sharper tongue.
Legendary crime fighter J. Edgar Hoover would have liked to slip into a comfy house robe after a long day hunting down FBI mobsters.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said this week he would sign a bill banning men from appearing in drag shows. A pointed reporter asked him when he wore women’s clothes in high school. The old photo of him dressed as a short-skirted cheerleader has been widely publicized. Governor Lee was outraged. But under the terms of the law he favors today, he could have been charged and faced 11 months in jail for fooling around as a teenager.
That’s how stupid some of these proposed laws are.
When I was a freshman at St. Marys High School in 1964, it was traditional for us to put on a talent show for the rest of the school. If I remember correctly, I was one of about half a dozen freshman boys who had to dress up as girls or flowers and sing some kind of silly song. Everything was approved by the administration. Our right director, Sister Sarita, was laughing as hard as anyone. I don’t think we boys suffer any long term effects.
It seems like some of these governors are doing their best to take all the fun out of life. Why can’t we just leave people alone?
Schoolchildren in some states can no longer read classics like The Diary of Anne Frank and Huckleberry Finn and the biography of baseball star and humanitarian Roberto Clemente because some so-called benefactors are afraid that reading good books might do think children. The Bobbsey Twins, Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys books have been removed from school libraries in Florida until they can be reviewed, and if anyone chooses to complain about any of them in Iowa , they could also be deleted here. Have they read some of the things that happen in the Bible?
Most of the anger seems to be directed at men who dress as women. What about women who dress as men? Since the 1970s, women have increasingly embraced menswear styles. Today, in most workplaces, from banks to hospitals to newspapers, working women wear slacks and jackets and save skirts and dresses for formal occasions. Long gone are the days when a college student couldn’t leave the dorm without wearing a skirt or dress.
Even the women in our State Capitol, including Governor Kim Reynolds, usually dress in suits and slacks, which is perfectly acceptable. But imagine the uproar if a man showed up wearing a robe. Not that there is anything wrong with that!
It’s good to know that Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Johnny Carson, Jonathan Winters, Mark Twain, J. Edgar Hoover, Sister Sarita and Nancy Drew escaped the wrath of justice that would befall them today for leaving the people read, think and dress as they choose.
While our legislators worry about what citizens are wearing or reading, we cannot complete the intersection at Storm Lake Early Elementary School, Hwy. 110 from here to Schaller is an alignment workshops dream, we need millions of dollars to find more clean water for storm lake, we can’t hire enough teachers. These are real issues that our state is failing to address, as lawmakers’ attention is diverted to lifestyle issues.
Instead of worrying about what people read or wear, our government should spend its time doing what we sent them to Des Moines to do: fix our schools, our highways, our air, our water, our sewers, our bridges, our dams, our communications, our transport, our dangerous railways. charges, corruption, taxes, immigration, healthcare, public safety, courts, jobs
John Cullen is the retired founder and publisher of the Storm Lake Times. He can be reached at [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
