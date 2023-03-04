The best street style from Paris Fashion Week





Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Paris marks the last week of fashion month, and it’s always a good week. Not only do we have shows like Dior and Louis Vuitton to look forward to, but attendees outside of the shows don’t disappoint either. Here are some of the best street-style looks captured by Christina Fragkou. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou El Bouomri wore a vintage jacket and gloves, Zara pants and a scarf from Morocco.

Instagram: @afrobiane Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Kaci wore an Acne Studios jacket and bag, Mame Kurogouchi skirt and top, Weekday jeans and Crocs shoes.

Instagram: @selmakacisebbagh Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Lysander wore full Dior.

Instagram: @sarahlysander Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Takahashi wore a full Dior with an Undercover collar and boots.

Instagram: @lala__takahashi Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Singa wore a Ninie jacket and hat, vintage skirt, Topshop bag and boots.

Instagram: @lesrobeuses Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Lingeer wore a Bershka dress and a custom beaded bra and hair accessories.

Instagram: @lingeer._ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Allen wore a vintage coat, Sportmax skirt and Bottega Veneta shoes.

Instagram: @dara._ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Ceretti wore a vintage coat, Silver Ostrich belt and Oakley sunglasses.

Instagram: @victoria Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Mizrahi wore a vintage coat, Zara pants and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Instagram: @sunmizrahii Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Elie wore Comme des Garons complete with Marni boots.

Instagram: @michelleelie Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Huang wore a full McQueen.

Instagram: @ling_x_ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Delaroire wore Paco Rabannes complete with Zara shoes.

