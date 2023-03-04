Fashion
The best street style from Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Paris marks the last week of fashion month, and it’s always a good week. Not only do we have shows like Dior and Louis Vuitton to look forward to, but attendees outside of the shows don’t disappoint either. Here are some of the best street-style looks captured by Christina Fragkou.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
El Bouomri wore a vintage jacket and gloves, Zara pants and a scarf from Morocco.
Instagram: @afrobiane
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Kaci wore an Acne Studios jacket and bag, Mame Kurogouchi skirt and top, Weekday jeans and Crocs shoes.
Instagram: @selmakacisebbagh
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Lysander wore full Dior.
Instagram: @sarahlysander
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Takahashi wore a full Dior with an Undercover collar and boots.
Instagram: @lala__takahashi
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Singa wore a Ninie jacket and hat, vintage skirt, Topshop bag and boots.
Instagram: @lesrobeuses
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Lingeer wore a Bershka dress and a custom beaded bra and hair accessories.
Instagram: @lingeer._
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Allen wore a vintage coat, Sportmax skirt and Bottega Veneta shoes.
Instagram: @dara._
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Ceretti wore a vintage coat, Silver Ostrich belt and Oakley sunglasses.
Instagram: @victoria
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Mizrahi wore a vintage coat, Zara pants and a Bottega Veneta bag.
Instagram: @sunmizrahii
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Elie wore Comme des Garons complete with Marni boots.
Instagram: @michelleelie
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Huang wore a full McQueen.
Instagram: @ling_x_
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Delaroire wore Paco Rabannes complete with Zara shoes.
Instagram: @fermillan
