‘Tax the Rich’ dress at center of ethics probe into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez





Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly accepting ineligible gifts in connection with her attendance at the 2021 Met Gala at which she wore her now famous Tax the Rich dressaccording to a report released Thursday. The committee announced the investigation late last year, but did not say what it was looking into. The revelations came the same day the Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Republican Representative George Santos for allegedly violating federal conflict of interest laws and engaging in “sexual misconduct toward a person seeking a job in his congressional office”. Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, received a handbag, shoes, jewelry, hair services and her “Tax the Rich” dress as part of her attendance at the gala, according to a report by the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics. House rules prohibit members from accepting gifts. Ocasio-Cortez, who had retained an attorney to make sure house rules were followed before the event, has now paid for the items she and her fiancé received. But the report says she only paid for the items months after the investigation began early last year. The sellers then repeatedly contacted Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign office for payment, but received no response, according to the report. Ocasio-Cortez said there was a ball that was dropped over late payments and called the situation deeply regrettable, the report said. The council recommended that the ethics committee interview the sellers who had not cooperated with the initial investigation. Lauren Hitt, spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, said in a statement that Ocasio-Cortez found the delays “unacceptable” and took “several steps to ensure nothing of this nature happens again.” However, while regrettable, these late payments definitely do not amount to a violation of house rules. Even after an exhaustive OCE review of the MP’s personal communications, there is no record of the MP’s refusal to pay these expenses,” Hitt said. “On the contrary, there are several explicit and documented communications, prior to the OCE review, which show the congresswoman understood that she had to pay these expenses out of her own personal funds, as she ultimately did.” She added: “We are confident that the ethics committee will dismiss this case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gothamist.com/news/tax-the-rich-dress-at-center-of-ethics-probe-into-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos