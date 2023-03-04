Pedro Pascal is a sexy daddy style star

Pedro Pascal is the fashion star of the moment. His hit HBO show, the moving post-apocalyptic zombie thriller ‘The Last of Us’, thrust the 47-year-old Chilean-American actor into the limelight – helped with his signature waxed military green character, trucker style jacket flannel-lined by Flint and Tinder, which saw sales increase 170% after the show premiered.

Pascal is making the most of this time in the sun and has tested a much more outrageous approach to fashion for his latest red carpets and appearances. For example, he chose an electric purple silk tie-neck shirt by Valentino to open Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4, a gig that introduced him to a much wider audience.

At first glance, Pascal’s meteoric rise seems unlikely – it wasn’t an overnight achievement. This week, he said he was shocked that Sarah Michelle Gellar, aka Buffy from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” remembered him during a stint on the show in the mid-2000s. , Pascal broke out with roles in Narcos and Game of Thrones, and the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, as the adoptive father of Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

Pedro Pascal is a “Zaddy” in the Millennial/Gen Z vernacular

In fact, “papa” is how Pascal is most often described. Known for his ’70s-style thick-rimmed glasses, he’s often called an “accessible” sex symbol, more dad-like than some of his red-carpet peacock contemporaries. It’s certainly not an insult, however: the hashtag PedroPascalDaddy has around 18 million views on TikTok. An equally popular descriptor is “Zaddy,” Millennial/Gen Z vernacular for a hot daddy type. Much to the delight of his huge following, Pascal blushingly acknowledged his internet zaddy status in a video for Vanity Fair, saying, of course, “I’m your daddy!” He also possessed his father’s form, explaining in the interview that he no longer wore tight-fitting clothes. “The shape is no longer so suitable.”

But that hasn’t stopped him from exploring bright pops of color and unusual silhouettes, especially for the recent Mandalorian premiere press tour that pushed Pascal into viral fashion territory. Working with runway stylist and editorial Julie Ragolia, he toured in a daffodil yellow silk shirt from Harry Styles’Gucci collaboration with Gucci, a tonal cashmere sweater wrapped casually around her neck.

Pascal also paired an Acne Studios brown waffle-knit cardigan, buttoned low on his pecs to show off a scoop-neck Hanes tank top, with red pleated wide-leg pants. He pulled out a green corduroy suit for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon and an oversized metallic silver cardigan for a radio appearance in London. Quite a whirlwind of fashion — and I know all of this because it’s been rapturously reported on sites and accounts dedicated to decoding her outfits of the day. Needless to say, menswear bibles Esquire and GQ have suddenly adopted Pascal as their new poster artist.

Male Style Stars: Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Eddie Redmayne

This is happening at a time when menswear is arguably more interesting than womenswear, especially on red carpets. While female star stylists recycle trends and silhouettes – Old Hollywood still faithfully returns every year – it’s the men who provide a blank canvas for creativity that pushes the boundaries. At this week’s premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” we saw frontman Idris Elba rock a draped tunic-style mauve silk suit, which the internet says is from up-and-coming brand Eve of Windsor. Meanwhile, last weekend SAG Rewards, Eddie Redmayne wore a YSL Fall 2023 fresh from the show: a crisp white blouse with a rigid neck bow, worn with high-waisted black pants (Redmayne shares a stylist, Harry Lambert, with the boundary-pushing pop star Harry Modes ). These are Fashion Moments, with a capital M.

Red carpet looks that mix traditional men’s evening wear with the lexicon of dresses have also been popping up in recent years. Billy Porter’s flare-skirted Christian Siriano tuxedo made waves at the 2019 Oscars, as did the lilac Versace suit-dress worn by Lil Nas X at the 2021 VMAs. Timothée Chalamet, of course, lit up the 2019 Golden Globes with her black sequined Louis Vuitton harness, designed by the late Virgil Abloh. We’ve also seen a wave of red carpet skirts on men, from Brad Pitt to Oscar Isaac, A$AP Rocky to Bad Bunny.

All of these experiments are exciting to watch. However, many proponents of boundary-pushing menswear, from Chalamet to Styles to Jared Leto, another muse of former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, are younger and have the proportions of traditional male models. That’s why Pascal’s confidence in wearing sharper pieces is so inspiring. He’s having fun with fashion, enjoying his moment after so many years as a background player, showing that clothes can be enjoyed to the fullest by a much wider range of people. These types of dad can also be fashionable.

