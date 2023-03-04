Victorias Secret will restart its fashion show this year as the turnaround gains momentum







This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving Brief: Noting that sales volatility continued in the first quarter in North America, its largest market, Victorias Secret & Co. said Thursday that Fourth quarter net sales fell 7% year after year to $2 billion. Remuneration fell by 7% in stores and by 6% including e-commerce.

Adjusted gross margin contracted by 160 basis points to 37.6%, mainly due to promotions, especially during peak holiday times, according to a presentation of the results. Net income fell 17.5% to $203 million.

After a four-year hiatus, Victorias Secret will stage its fashion show again this year, executives announced on Friday. The brand ended the event in 2019 amid growing criticism of its marketing techniques and the #MeToo movement gaining strength. Overview of the dive: Victorias Secret has a long way to go in its turnaround, a sharp shift in marketing towards more inclusive messaging and merchandising that promotes the empowerment of women. But he apparently went far enough to restart his once infamous fashion show. We believe we are two years into a five-year journey in turning our business around, and we have a clear roadmap to be the global leader in intimate apparel retail fashion, CEO Martin Waters said during of a call for results. In terms of revenue, the company has remained the leader in the underwear market, even as competition has intensified in recent years, Wells Fargo analysts noted. According to analysts at Jane Hali & Associates, smaller brands will continue to shrink their dominance because the company hasn’t made the necessary progress. Although [Victorias Secret & Co.]is working through its turnaround and notably becoming more in tune with consumer interest, we believe execution is not keeping up with the rest of the competitive landscape, Hali analysts said in a client note, adding that the company needs to catch up when it comes to image, product and experience. Although in the short term we may see improvements, we believe that collectively the DTC brands will continue to compete. Specifically, while recent collections are stronger, with better designs, fabrics and compositions, we still see unattractive and uncompetitive products in the intimate space, they said. According to Wells Fargo analysts led by Ike Boruchow, there is still room for improvement operationally, with the potential for further changes in both location and in-store customer experience. There’s no denying that VS has a huge [North American] store network (more than 800 stores) heavily exposed to shopping center real estate,Boruchow said in emailed comments, noting an opportunity in non-mall real estate. In North America last year, the company opened 16 stores, mostly non-mall, and closed 13; seven stores were refurbished using its Store of the Future design, bringing this concept to a total of 25 locations. This year, the company plans to open 15-20 new stores of the future, mostly off-center, and close about the same number; it will also renovate 50 others, Waters told analysts on Friday. The company uses some of these renovations to reduce its presence in a mall, in some cases combining Pink and Victoria’s Secret into one location.

