Fashion
Spring style trends for men 2023
Pictures of Kate Owen
THIS SEASON IS BRILLIANT, bold and innovative clothes move like a second skin. We’re talking light and bright sports jackets that come with performance thermal liners for bad weather, which you can pair with hybrid sweats cut like tailored dress pants that can handle just about anything. If you’re looking for versatility, you can’t go wrong with jersey pants that look crisp and polished like a khaki but move like a jogger. And for guys who dress for action, try bold, lightweight pants that can anchor a tonal sweater or hoodie. Below are three fitness stars on social mediaIdeas Chelengar CSCS, Faris Khan CSCS, and Logan Aldridgeshow you how to wear them all.
Favorite social media platform for fitness?
Instagram. It’s great for sharing and connecting as well as growing the adaptive fitness community.
What is a message that shows your innovative approach?
There are two types of posts that go viral for me: the inspirational stuff, like a 225-pound overhead barbell lift that I do with one arm, and how I adapt instruction reels, where I explain how I do some exercises.
The best thing about social media?
His accountability. Fitness can be daunting and exclusive for people who don’t see themselves there. Social media means being collaborative and sharing solutions. That’s also what I’m doing at Peloton with the seated and standing adaptive strength programs: trying to make fitness more inclusive and safer for everyone.
The worst of social networks?
The trolls. Also, people see a movement and want to do it right away. I trained for a decade to do an overhead deadlift. I insist on the long game in the posts, it takes time to get in shape.
The best fitness advice?
Be disciplined. It’s about consistency and reminding yourself that you have the potential to be more. Train your mind and the body will follow.
If you could train with anyone, who would it be?
Dwayne Johnson. He’s a tough guy and he trains like a savage and that’s how I train too.
Favorite social media platforms for fitness?
Instagram because it’s easy to use and offers so many ways to create content. I also like YouTube, for more in-depth content.
What is an article that shows your innovative approach?
I did a plank exercise on IG, where each hand is on a medicine ball and you alternate rolling one medicine ball around the other. Labels flash on the reel detailing the benefits: shoulder strength and stability, spinal stabilization and core strength. It’s a single reel but got nearly 6,000 likes.
The best thing about social media?
It gives you the opportunity to connect with people and provide value.
The worst of social networks?
There is a lot of misinformation circulating, and few people can identify whether it is true or not.
The best fitness advice?
Always continue to be a student. You can never stop learning.
Do you have any type of training you plan to do more of in 2023?
Conditioning type workouts, where I’m out of breath and huffing and huffing for long periods of time.
If you could train with anyone, who would it be?
Mohamed Ali.
Favorite social media platforms for fitness?
TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. TikTok is volatile, for better and for worse. Instagram is more consistent.
What is an article that shows your innovative approach?
Insulin resistance and carbohydrate metabolism of a model on TikTok. I made my first animation trying to simplify insulin resistance and how exercise plays a role. It has 78,000 views.
The worst of social networks?
Crazy extremists. It’s easier for all of us to understand things in a binary way, but the truth is nuanced. Context and individual differences matter.
The best fitness advice?
Do a VO2-max test for aerobic fitness. My first revealed that I had a really bad endurance system, which explained why I had always tried to do cardio but hated it. After the test, I realized how slow I had to start (a legit 2.5 mph walk) to build a foundation.
Do you have a new workout for 2023?
I am on an athletic performance plan through Exos to focus on motor skills, agility, speed, power and mobility.
If you could train with anyone, who would it be?
Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer together would be a hilarious workout.
This story appears in the March 2023 issue of men’s health.
Ted Stafford is the Fashion Director of Mens Health. He oversees all style and fashion content for the brand, and also styles their fashion stories. His active lifestyle informs his passion for translating great designs into real style, a favorite part of his job. Prior to joining Mens Health, he worked for GQ magazine and Calvin Klein
Style and business editor
Maverick Li is the style and business editor of Mens Health, where he covers apparel, footwear, watches and grooming. He was previously associate commerce editor at Esquire.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.menshealth.com/style/a42744747/spring-style-trends-for-men-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- result, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon eight wickets, umpire, Steve Smith
- Spring style trends for men 2023
- Donald Trump Jr. Calls John Fetterman a Vegetable at Conservative Conference
- Michelle Yeoh rejected racist roles in Hollywood for two years after Bond
- For the next Chinese Prime Minister, a role subordinate to the powerful Xi
- The ‘Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ actor was 89
- Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee bow out
- The Free Assemble Wrap Shirt Dress Is Inexplicably On Sale For $14
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange plans to allow non-bank members to offer digital asset services
- CPAC is now all about Trump’s grip on the Republican Party
- Former England captain Kevin Pietersen meets PM Narendra Modi and shares heartfelt message
- UK Cryptocurrency Crackdown: Which UK Banks Allow You to Buy Bitcoin?