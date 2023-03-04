Spring style trends for men 2023

Pictures of Kate Owen

Favorite social media platform for fitness?

Instagram. It’s great for sharing and connecting as well as growing the adaptive fitness community.

What is a message that shows your innovative approach?

There are two types of posts that go viral for me: the inspirational stuff, like a 225-pound overhead barbell lift that I do with one arm, and how I adapt instruction reels, where I explain how I do some exercises.

The best thing about social media?

His accountability. Fitness can be daunting and exclusive for people who don’t see themselves there. Social media means being collaborative and sharing solutions. That’s also what I’m doing at Peloton with the seated and standing adaptive strength programs: trying to make fitness more inclusive and safer for everyone.

The worst of social networks?



The trolls. Also, people see a movement and want to do it right away. I trained for a decade to do an overhead deadlift. I insist on the long game in the posts, it takes time to get in shape.

The best fitness advice?

Be disciplined. It’s about consistency and reminding yourself that you have the potential to be more. Train your mind and the body will follow.

If you could train with anyone, who would it be?

Dwayne Johnson. He’s a tough guy and he trains like a savage and that’s how I train too.

Favorite social media platforms for fitness?



Instagram because it’s easy to use and offers so many ways to create content. I also like YouTube, for more in-depth content.

What is an article that shows your innovative approach?

I did a plank exercise on IG, where each hand is on a medicine ball and you alternate rolling one medicine ball around the other. Labels flash on the reel detailing the benefits: shoulder strength and stability, spinal stabilization and core strength. It’s a single reel but got nearly 6,000 likes.

The best thing about social media?

It gives you the opportunity to connect with people and provide value.

The worst of social networks?

There is a lot of misinformation circulating, and few people can identify whether it is true or not.

The best fitness advice?

Always continue to be a student. You can never stop learning.

Do you have any type of training you plan to do more of in 2023?

Conditioning type workouts, where I’m out of breath and huffing and huffing for long periods of time.

If you could train with anyone, who would it be?

Mohamed Ali.

Favorite social media platforms for fitness?

TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. TikTok is volatile, for better and for worse. Instagram is more consistent.

What is an article that shows your innovative approach?

Insulin resistance and carbohydrate metabolism of a model on TikTok. I made my first animation trying to simplify insulin resistance and how exercise plays a role. It has 78,000 views.

The worst of social networks?

Crazy extremists. It’s easier for all of us to understand things in a binary way, but the truth is nuanced. Context and individual differences matter.

The best fitness advice?

Do a VO2-max test for aerobic fitness. My first revealed that I had a really bad endurance system, which explained why I had always tried to do cardio but hated it. After the test, I realized how slow I had to start (a legit 2.5 mph walk) to build a foundation.

Do you have a new workout for 2023?

I am on an athletic performance plan through Exos to focus on motor skills, agility, speed, power and mobility.

If you could train with anyone, who would it be?

Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer together would be a hilarious workout.

This story appears in the March 2023 issue of men’s health.