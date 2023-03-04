Dunhill renews focus on tailoring in Spring 2023 campaign





NEW LOOK: dunhill takes a new direction, returning to its tailoring roots with a Spring 2023 campaign that focuses on timeless styles rather than fashion. Photographed by Brett Lloyd at a Georgian residence in London, the campaign features three models, all of whom are wearing suits. There's not a sneaker or baggy garment in sight. Two of the three models are wearing ties, while the third is wearing a black turtleneck. One model wears a white bow tie and tuxedo, with a sleek black raincoat draped around her shoulders. The brand, property of Richemont, is clearly serious about its stylish upgrade. dunhills new general manager Laurent Malecaze said the campaign serves to showcase the precision, detail and care woven into our formal tailoring. Offering collections that transcend seasons and trends, we want to make the most of our craftsmanship. The brand, he added, wants to create a high-end, versatile wardrobe that serves these men and the active city lifestyles they lead. William Oliver, brand director, said the spring campaign is the first to showcase the house's new strategic vision, adding that the images capture the brand's timeless elegance and uncompromising dedication to craftsmanship. As part of its new vision, Dunhill plans to appoint a new creative chief later this year following the departure of Mark Weston last October. In the meantime, the brand relied on its internal team to put the changes in motion. For Fall 2023, Dunhills' in-house team scoured the brand's archives and reworked classic styles. They stripped out the padding and intricate construction to create a chic, multi-tasking wardrobe with a strong British accent. The designers approached it all with a light touch and a love of layering. Fall looks included a featherweight trench coat in technical silk; an unlined wool jacket that fits as easily and comfortably as a cardigan, and a range of flowing car coats in herringbone wool, twill gabardine or calfskin. Dunhill is one of Richemont chairman Johann Rupert's most valuable fashion properties and is part of the portfolio of luxury groups alongside companies such as Alaa, Chlo, Delvaux, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian.

