Men’s shoe trends 2023: 6 styles including Pedro Pascal’s sneakers

Scroll to see more images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s often a fine line to walk between dressing tastefully and on-trend without overdoing it. If you know you know, you could say. And often finding that difficult balance starts on the ground with your shoes, of course. The best men’s shoe trends for 2023 leave plenty of room for every taste and budget.

There’s room for every type of shoe in your wardrobe, one to suit every situation: whether it’s dressed-up days at the office, nights on the town, or weekends at the park. There’s a way to seize the opportunity (with the help of your shoes) to help you feel fashionable in 2023. Join us once again as we round up the freshest shoes you’ll find. might come out fully inspired to up your style game.

1. Hybrid Sneaker Boots

Are these sneakers? Are these boots? Yes, in short. From footwear giants like Nike and Converse to styles like Vans high-top sneakersthe idea of ​​throwing two ingredients into a blender and achieving a stylish end result has never been more prevalent when shopping for the best men’s shoe trends of 2023.

What does that mean exactly? It’s pretty simple on the surface: mix the traction, tread and springy step of a sneaker with the durable upper of a boot, or add boot-like qualities, like a lug sole, to the silhouettes of sneakers.

The result is a trend that will continue through 2023, whether in stomp-worthy silhouettes like ACG sports line from Nike or the fusion of the classic Converse high-top sneakers with a sturdy boot-like construction. These are almost the perfect shoes for those in-between times, cool enough to wear to the office a few days a week with skinny black jeans and a white Oxford shirt, but adventurous enough to spend a day in a city park or an outing. the-grid getaway. There’s a dizzying array of sneaker boot options, but when in doubt, look for something that matches your personality.

2. Spring sneakers

Revolutionary spring and summer sneakers. And yet, if the pandemic and a back to normal life hasn’t taught us anything, it’s that certain trends are just, well, here to stay. This naturally includes sportswear that is stretchy, comfortable and yet ready for the outdoors. Were also here for the idea that yes, it’s OK to dress a little more comfortably (not sloppy, though!) in the office. Think: chinos with an elastic waistband or sleek joggers in a dark wool-blend fabric.

And what goes well with these dressy but polished pieces? Sneakers, of course. But let’s be more specific: those white Common Projects trainers that you may have saved for the weekend are perfectly suited these days in the office.

And while sneakers with a suit have been in vogue for a while now, it’s OK to pair classics like Stan Smith three-stripe sneakers or white Converse hi-tops with your tailored joggers at the office. That’s perhaps the key takeaway trend here more than anything: mix classics with clothes that represent the new normal. Think of it as a sporty, somewhat on-trend hybrid style that reflects today’s new normal.

3. Western all the way

The western wear trend we’ve seen on runways and IRL (and especially on TV screens with shows like Yellowstone) shows no signs of slowing down in our book. Maybe it’s the result of the pandemic: people went a little crazy and wanted to get away to the great outdoors, with sturdy shoes and gear. Maybe not.

But one thing is clear: it’s here to stay. Western boots, whether traditional cowboy boots or even suede zip-up boots with a stacked heel, are simple enough to wear with blue jeans and a white henley in the spring, but you can definitely embrace it. the vibes of the American West with a black Western shirt and light wash denim.

Stay away from bootcut jeans, most skinny jeans should fit perfectly over your boots, and opt for brands like Tecovathe 9-year-old brand that makes tasteful, old-school western boots.

4. Merino means business

Shoes made from materials other than buffed leather, suede, or even canvas used to be hard to find, but not anymore. The root of this drastic change can be traced back to a fabric more commonly found over your shoulders and hanging in your closet.Merino wool is about as innovative as natural fabric in nature, with built-in antimicrobial, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating properties (the fiber comes from merino sheep).

This makes it an ideal material for t-shirts (both workout and casual), as well as breathable crew-neck shirts and sweatshirts, among other must-haves. But what about shoes? Yes, that same fabric actually results in shoes that are super comfortable, amazingly polished, easy to care for, and last quite a long time, while replicating classic, understated sneaker silhouettes.

Companies like Allbirds paved the way for wool shoes (and were worn by President Barack Obama), while upstarts like NOBULL provide a sporty alternative in elegant black. These shoes offer great value whether worn for a workout or paired with a tailored jogger on a casual Friday.

5. Lasting Kicks

Sustainability and eco-friendly practices in the world of fashion, especially footwear, have sometimes been a moot point over the years: out of sight, out of mind. The tide has certainly turned in all areas of the menswear world, whether it’s the production of denim using less water or t-shirts made from organic and recycled fibers. Of course, this guideline also carries over to your shoes. It’s so prevalent that it’s a trend to watch, while also being a sticking point for many shoppers.

Buying sustainably in search of companies that make their shoes the right way, using the right materials, doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style, as companies like Rothys and Cariuma have proven in recent years. Both brands inspire fervent waitlists for shoes that, while made slightly different from each other, are nonetheless admirable.

Cariuma uses recycled materials in everything from its canvas uppers and rubber soles to its packaging, while Rothys has branched out into men’s shoes using materials knitted from dozens of plastic bottles (our argument for They’re also Pedro Pascal endorsed.) It doesn’t hurt that both companies offer styles ranging from skate shoes to running shoes to Chelsea boots at fair prices.