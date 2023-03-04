Victoria’s Secret fashion show will return in 2023, says Exec





Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its famous fashion show this year after a four-year hiatus.

The lingerie retailer canceled the show in 2019 after criticism, a scandal and lagging sales.

It has since undertaken a turnaround and rebranding to become more inclusive. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its famous fashion show after a four-year hiatus and an overhaul for the lingerie brand. The company’s chief financial officer, Timothy Johnson, said Thursday that Victoria’s Secret plans to spend more on marketing in 2023, both to build brand awareness and to “support our new take on the fashion show, which is due coming later this year.” Retail Dive was the first to spot the new. Victoria’s Secret previously said the show would eventually return, but never set a date. Johnson, who made the remarks during a quarterly earnings call, did not provide additional details on the show. A spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret told Insider that the company is constantly innovating “in all areas of the business” and is committed to standing up for women. “It will take us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and flipping it to reflect who we are today,” the spokesperson said. “We’re excited to share later this year.” Victoria’s Secret began airing an annual fashion show beginning in 1995. The show featured models like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bndchen and Gigi Hadid modeling the brand’s lingerie and the “Fantasy Bra”, which featured real diamonds and precious stones. In recent years, the show has also included musical performances by Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez. Viewership topped 9.7 million in 2013, but five years later had dropped to just 3.3 million. That same year, Ed Razek, then chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret’s former parent company, sparked an uproar when he said in a interview with Vogue that he didn’t think the show should include plus size or transgender models because “the show is a fantasy”. Razek, who handpicked the models who walked on the show, later apologized for his comments and eventually quit. Razek wasn’t the only problem for the brand. Consumer tastes had begun to change, moving away from the push-up bras and sexpot style defined by Victoria’s Secret towards more comfortable bralettes and sports bras. The retailer was slow to recognize the change and lost ground to American Eagle’s underwear brand Aerie and upstart competitors like ThirdLove and Lively. In 2018, Victoria’s Secret’s market share had fallen to 24%, from 33% just two years earlier, and customers complained that the quality had also dropped. Additionally, fans and critics had begun to criticize the company’s fashion show and marketing more broadly, which only featured tall, thin, and conventionally beautiful models to be disconnected from typical consumers. Meanwhile, Limited Brands founder Les Wexner had been linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The brand has since been working on redesigning its image. He eliminated the angels in favor of a more diverse and inclusive range of role models and spokespersons, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor and investor Priyanka Chopra. The changes helped boost sales. “We believe we are two years into a five-year journey in turning our business around,” CEO Martin Water said during Thursday’s earnings call, “and we have a clear roadmap. to become the world’s leading fashion apparel retailer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/victorias-secret-fashion-show-returns-2023-exec-says-2023-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos