Kerry Washington is so sculpted in a nude dress in new photos





Kerry Washington on the red carpet at Hulu’s premiere Not imprisoned this week in a spectacular dress.

In the photos from the big event, Kerry literally shone in a totally sheer dress that showed off her sculpted body.

Kerry takes very good care of her skin and loves doing Pilates. ICYMI, Kerry Washington has a new Hulu show called Not imprisoned steps out, and the actress just walked the red carpet in an outfit that can only be described as stunning. Kerry, 46, donned an Elie Saab floral dress for the Los Angeles premiere, and it’s definitely giving all the spring vibes everyone’s been waiting for. The sheer white lace dress shows off Kerry’s super strong body, from her legs to her abs and arms. Of course, the dress also features the perfect bright and colorful accents, with flowers sewn into the skirt and bows on her sleeves. She posted a little tribute to the dress on Instagram, noting its ability to give goosebumps in the cute bob. “This dress did the #UnPrisonedHulu Premiere thing,” she captioned his post. Her friends and fans were very quick to let Kerry know how much they loved the cut. “BEYOND,” wrote one fan. Here’s another look at the dress in case you missed it the first time around: Kerry Washington attends the Hulus ‘UnPrisoned’ Los Angeles Premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 2, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images Kerry went for very natural makeup in this red carpet appearance, with super dewy skin, long lashes and the perfect pop of pink on her lips. Obsessed is an understatement. If you’re looking for Kerry tips and tricks to stay fit, you’ve come to the right place. THE Scandal star broke it for women’s health in the past. The first thing to know is that Kerry is not a gym rat. She said that for years she didn’t like going to the gym at all. You don’t even want to be in your own body when [you] show up at the gym, she shared with women’s health. As women, we live in this culture where it’s like, you have to fix this.” Fortunately, Kerry found a workout that she do enjoy, Pilates, and completely changed the game for the actress. “Pilates has allowed me to focus on my appearance and my health in a way that isn’t abusive or judgmental,” she said. W.H.. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Hydrating Face Gel with Hyaluronic Acid – 1.7oz Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Hydrating Face Gel with Hyaluronic Acid – 1.7oz Kerry doesn’t just work hard to stay strong, she also takes very good care of her skin and overall health. Curious to know what she has in her repertoire? For one, she drinks a ton of water, a habit she attributes to her mother. My mom was definitely one of those before you get a cup of juice you gotta have a cup of water ‘mums, said Kerry Seduce . I wouldn’t call her a water connoisseur, but she really appreciates it. And all that hydration certainly seems to be helping Kerry’s super-glossy skin. To prep her skin for this event, Kerry’s team used Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Facial Moisturizer, Caffeine Eye Gel-Creamand the Moisturizing Lip Treatment. (BTW, she is a brand ambassador). And apparently, the face moisturizer is “one of Kerry’s ultimate favorites.” This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Another favorite Kerrys beauty is this one Hyaluronic acid , which helps skin retain moisture. In her words, it is a gift from God to women. You crush it, Kerry! women’s health Women’s Health Lettermark Logo Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and journalist living in New Jersey with her many pets. She’s a business owner and dual Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality TV. She is passionate about diversity and body representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.

