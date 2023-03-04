Cal closes regular season at Corvallis







CK Hicks/Cal Athletics Monty Bowser and the Golden Bears wrap up the regular season game Saturday at Oregon State.

Golden Bears looking to split season with Oregon State

Corvallis, Oregon. The California men’s basketball team wraps up the regular season at Oregon State on Saturday. Tipoff from Gill Coliseum is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST on the Pac-12 network. The Golden Bears (3-27, 2-17 Pac-12) will look to end a 14-game losing streak when they face the Beavers for the second time this season before focusing on the Pac-Men’s Basketball Tournament. 12 next week. . Both teams fell short Thursday night, as Cal suffered an 84-51 loss to Oregon while Oregon State (10-20, 4-15) saw its current losing streak extended to four games with an 83-60 loss to Stanford. The Beavers beat Cal 68-48 at Berkeley on Jan. 22. Ben Creighton and Don MacLean will have the call for the Pac-12 network. GAME INFORMATION Date and time: Saturday March 4 | 5:00 p.m. PST

Location: Corvallis, Oregon | Gill Colosseum

Show: Pac-12 network | Ben Creighton (PxP) and Don MacLean (Analyst)

Listen: 810 AM & The university app | Rich Cellini (PxP)

OUTSTANDING Alajiki himself scored in double figures in four of the last seven games, including 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting Thursday at Oregon. The sophomore forward is shooting 52.3 percent (11 of 21) from 3-point range over that seven-game stretch and leads Cal in 3 points (33) and attempts (89) this season.

Joel Brown matched a career-high nine assists against Washington State on Feb. 25 and nearly tripled, adding 13 points and seven rebounds. The senior guard filled in the box the same way the last time Cal traveled to Corvallis on Feb. 9, 2022, when he had nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a road win 63-61. Brown is playing a team-leading 32.2 minutes per game this season.

Lars Thiemann returned to the rotation Thursday at Oregon after a one-game absence and had nine points and three rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Thiemann is posting career-high averages of 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. First-year student ND Okafor won the first two starts of his young career in place of Thiemann.

First-year student Grant Newell is averaging 9.8 PPG in his last six games. He's the first Cal freshman with multiple double-doubles in the same season since Ivan Rabb and Jaylen Brown did it in 2015-16.

Kuany Kuany who led the Bears with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in their Jan. 22 loss to Oregon State is averaging 9.9 PPG and 4.7 RPG over the past 18 games. He has recorded 10 of his 16 double-digit goalscoring efforts in that span.

who led the Bears with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in their Jan. 22 loss to Oregon State is averaging 9.9 PPG and 4.7 RPG over the past 18 games. He has recorded 10 of his 16 double-digit goalscoring efforts in that span. The Bears have protected the ball well in their last two games, giving up just 15 total turnovers, including just six against Washington State on Feb. 25. FOLLOWING Cal is heading to Las Vegas next week for the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Bears are the 12th seed and will face an opponent TBD at 2:30 p.m. PST Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. STAY PUBLISHED For more in-depth coverage of Cal men’s basketball, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMBBall), Instagram (@CalMBBball) and Facebook (/CalMBball/).

