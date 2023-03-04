The Navajo fashion designer’s work takes him around the world





FARMINGTON, NM Fashion Week is all about the latest looks from top designers around the world. Indigenous fashion designer Jolonzo Goldtooths’ inspiration doesn’t come from the latest trends on the runway. It started with the strong Dine and Navajo women in my life, I grew up with a group of women seamstresses, Goodtooth pointed out. It’s my inspiration, my family, the women in my life, the Navajo women. This love of community is woven into his designs. My collection is a Native American urban collection,” Goldtooh said. “So I’m integrating my heritage, my background and integrating that with modern fashion, contemporary fashion, haute couture, couture fashion. Goodtooths Four Corner designs have made their way across the country and even around the world. I was able to travel to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France and this fall to Milan,” Goldtooth said. But there is no place like home. I love New Mexico, I love Farmington, San Juan County – that’s who I am, I wouldn’t be able to do the things I’m able to do without the people here, the land, the community my tribe. said Goldtooth. Base myself here only makes sense for me to really like to create my foundation, to the point of making it a fashion hub, making it a fashion district. Goldtooth hopes her journey will lead others to believe that breaking into the fashion industry is possible. No matter where you’re from, you might be from a small community like Farmington, New Mexico, Goldtooth said. Never in my life would I have imagined when I was younger that I would be able to do what I can do and travel. Travel the world and be invited to these great fashion shows, I want to inspire young people, be who you are. Goldtooth added that it was also important for him to work with local models, photographers and makeup artists. Her next fashion shows will take place in Albuquerque and Rapid City, South Dakota in April. For related stories: Scarlett Lisjak

